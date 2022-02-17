Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais Gets Real About Unfollowing Erika Jayne Amidst Filming Season 12

So far, the only concrete storyline that we know has made it into Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is Dorit Kemsley dealing with the fallout of her home invasion last year. However, eagle-eyed fans reportedly witnessed major conflicts amongst the cast while they filmed a trip in Aspen recently. Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke were caught out unfollowing co-star Erika Janye, who likewise returned the favor, not long before that on social media. Stracke has since resumed keeping tabs on her controversial castmate – but not Beauvais. And she’s getting real about the situation of late.

According to those fan reports about Aspen, Erika Janye was allegedly upset after some of the ladies insinuated things about her ongoing legal entanglements with her ex-husband, Tom Girardi (again). Yet, according to Garcelle Beauvais in a recent interview with Us Weekly, she unfollowed Erika Jayne’s Instagram for reasons totally unrelated to filming. Apparently, it has to do with Jayne’s variety of content instead. She said:

It was something that I didn’t like, and it also didn’t really align with who I am. For me, I wanna follow people that [when] you’re seeing their feed, you wanna follow them. You wanna like them. You want to cheer them on, and I just didn’t wanna do that. I didn’t wanna see it.

The actress didn’t elaborate on which post or posts were particularly offensive to her. The majority of Erika Jayne’s Instagram feed includes outtakes from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills events, promotional content and more than a few selfies. All of which isn’t too out of the norm for a Bravo star. But Jayne did come under fire last year from her castmates (and many Bravo fans) for appearing to “flaunt” her expensive and audacious lifestyle amidst details coming out about the victims Tom Girardi reportedly defrauded. It’s possible that Garcelle Beauvais just had enough in that regard.

Nevertheless, Erika Jayne is as confident about her innocence as ever in lieu of her name being dropped from one of the lawsuits in question. She in fact claimed that if she wasn’t on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills these past six years, the legal issues wouldn’t have been so “magnified.”

As for Season 12 and those Aspen rumors, Garcelle Beauvais would only tease to the outlet that it was “off the chain” and that the cast packed in “so much” during the three-day trip. The Coming 2 America star also added that she’s much more comfortable filming the reality series in what makes for her third season.

Speculation continues to run wild on the Real Housewives side of social media, though. There is talk that Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna are at odds, so much so that Hilton supposedly wanted out of filming entirely. Two beefs for the price of one season? The hype is getting real.

Erika Jayne herself might be feeling vindicated with her recent court win, but clearly, Garcelle Beauvais is not done with her just yet. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is already on the books, and Season 12 is expected to premiere sometime in April.