After Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais Announces She’s Leaving The Show, Jennifer Tilly, Heather Dubrow And Fans Speak Out

Over the years, the Real Housewives franchise (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) has become a bonafide behemoth. At any time in the year there are multiple cities airing new episodes, and currently that includes The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Unfortunately Garcelle Beauvais announced she's leaving the show, prompting responses from Jennifer Tilly, Heather DuBrow and more.

RHOBH is considered by some as one of the best reality shows, bringing drama and aspiration wealth to the franchise. Garcelle has been on for five seasons now, and fans either love her or hate her. She posted a video on Instagram announcing she's departing the series, you can check it out below:

And just like that, Garcelle is leaving the building. This announcement comes as Season 14 is coming to an end, and Bravo recently revealed the reunion outfits for the ladies. IMO Beauvais is taking home best dressed.

A number of folks from the Bravosphere have commented on Gacelle's announcement post, with a few including:

Andy Cohen : an incredible run from an incredible human ❤️🙌👏 BRAVO

: an incredible run from an incredible human ❤️🙌👏 BRAVO Jennifer Tilly : Oh my God! Garcelle, We will really miss you! 🥺 You brought so much integrity and warmth and humor to the franchise.❤❤❤

: Oh my God! Garcelle, We will really miss you! 🥺 You brought so much integrity and warmth and humor to the franchise.❤❤❤ Heather Dubrow: Love you Garcelle! Beautiful inside and out and I’m excited for your next chapter ! 💃🏻💃🏻❤️

Garcelle has had plenty of iconic moments throughout her run on RHOBH. That incudes her feud with Diana Jenkins, coming to blows with Lisa Rinna, as well as a seasons-long frenemy relationship with Dorit.

While Jessica Chastain fangirled over Garcelle at the Emmys, she hasn't posted on her announcement just yet. There are plenty of reactions surrounding Beauvais' decision to leave RHOBH, including over on Twitter. Some popular reactions include:

Such a great run on #RHOBH for Garcelle—sad to see her go, but this also feels like the right time for her to walk away from the show. There’s something to be said about being able to recognize that and act on it. Will miss her! @gibsonoma

Garcelle revamped her career, snagged several bags, cohosted the view, bought a beach house, got her son into modeling and started producing her own movies. 5 seasons and miss girl milked it for EVERYTHING. I give lashings to those I love. I’ll miss her @Tea_witdre

Sutton mouthpiece is leaving...whatever she will do #rhobh @fearqueerhorror

I been asking for Garcelle to leave that show since the fans started hating hard on her and given these ladies a pass. I Said it wasn't worth it. But I am glad she stayed and is leaving on her own terms. Stayed true to herself, her beliefs. Good luck Queen #RHOBH @cindoodooch_

Given this announcement, I have to wonder what goes down during the reunion for this season of RHOBH. While she cited her kids as a reason for wanting to step away from the show, perhaps a disagreement during filming also inspired this decision?

I can only assume this discourse will result in more eyes on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it airs new episodes Tuesdays on Bravo as part of the TV premiere list. And fans of Garcelle will have to enjoy what time we have left with her.