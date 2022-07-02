After RHOBH Co-Star Garcelle Beauvais Called Her ‘Uneducated,’ Diana Jenkins Clapped Back

A newbie is present within the Season 12 cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Diana Jenkins. What we’ve mostly learned about her so far on the show is that she’s filthy rich and friends with a lot of famous faces, to include Sir Elton John. She can also get down in the drama with the best of them. This apparently applies to the off-season as well, what with the recent hoopla that saw her RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais call her “uneducated” during an interview. Now, Jenkins has clapped back with her own strongly worded response.

First, though, we have to harken back to a few weeks ago when Diana Jenkins got into a heated exchange with a Black fan on Instagram, per Page Six. Evidently, the individual in question had jokingly implied that Jenkins must’ve undergone plastic surgery since her younger years, which the latter took clear offense to. The fan basically told her to have the same combative “energy” with everyone and “not just with Black content creators.” Consequently, the freshman reality star reacted by saying, “It can’t feel good being a Black content creator.”

Spectators were torn between confusion and outrage over the remark, which prompted the star to delete it soon after. The 48-year-old issued an apology to the original fan too, saying she thought “Black content creator” meant “snarky content.” She explained further that her misunderstanding of the subtext was due to her being born and raised in Bosnia and Herzegovina, not the U.S.

Nevertheless, the RHOBH cast member with a few more years now under her belt, Garcelle Beauvais, was candid about her thoughts on the faux pas while on Watch What Happens Live. Andy Cohen brought up the backlash Diana Jenkins had caught from fans, and Beauvais simply noted, “She’s uneducated.”

Diana Jenkins Had A Sharp Reaction To Garcelle Beauvais' Diss

Suffice to say, calling Diana Jenkins uneducated didn’t play well in her book. Apparently, she thinks Garcelle Beauvais should’ve brought up her better qualities on WWHL, like her charitable work. In yet another deleted post on her Instagram (via Page Six), the mother of three said:

Dear Garcelle, Next time you go on national television why don’t you educate viewers on how many times I went to Haiti. Your home country. Why don’t you tell them how many planes full of first aid and medical supplies I sent to Haiti. Why don’t you tell viewers how many millions of my dollars I have given to your country. A woman from Bosnia did that. Also you could have mentioned all the money i [sic] have given and everything I have done for woman [sic] rights in Congo and other 100% black communities. You are very familiar with all the work I have done for human rights all around globe.

The fans supposedly flooded the comments on the post with criticisms that it was “tacky” to bring up her money and accolades in the matter. It was believed better form to have left it at the apology for the original confusion. But that’s not quite the Real Housewives way, now is it…

There Are Plenty Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Feuds Going On Right Now

Truth be told, Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins are merely part of a long tradition of in-house Bravo discord. The two had already been at odds in Season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, mostly over Beauvais’ defense of her friend/other co-star Sutton Stracke, who was called out by Erika Jayne this year as well). However, Beauvais is also slated to feud more intensely with Jayne, who has been juggling several hefty legal battles of late. Their dislike of each other started amidst filming the reality series, resulting in a social media unfollow spree, which now has trickled into problems in the off-season as well. (And it involves a trash can and some trash talk.)

Again, though, this is the Real Housewives way – either you’re in the drama or you’re out. As of yet, Garcelle Beauvais hasn’t publicly responded to Diana Jenkins' shade to her shade, but fans can tune into upcoming episodes to see how their on-screen feud fared in the aftermath that last party. The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo and next day with Peacock Premium.