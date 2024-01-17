Jessica Chastain Fangirled Hard Over This Real Housewives Star While At The Emmys. See Their Sweet Interaction

Stars are just like us—at least, they are when in the presence of their favorite Bravo Housewife. Jessica Chastain proved this because she was all sorts of relatable on the night the winners of the 75th Emmy Awards were announced, as she had a spirited run-in with one of her favorite reality stars: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais.

The Oscar winner posted the behind-the-scenes encounter onto her Instagram Story, which showed both glammed-up women meeting at the awards' Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on January 15. In the cute clip, you can hear Chastain gushing about the RHOBH star:

She doesn’t understand how much I love her! You have injected so much fun into that show. Thank God for you! Can I give you a hug?

Beauvais gladly received the praise from Chastain, and she revealed that the "obsessed" feeling was "mutual," reposting the clip onto her own Instagram account:

(Image credit: Garcelle Beauvais/Instagram)

She also solidified the duo's newfound friendship by posting a pic with the Emmy nominee onto her Instagram grid, showing Garcelle in a black feathered frock from Badgley Mischka and Jessica in a bold neon green Gucci gown with a beaded fringe hem.

A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle) A photo posted by on

Beauvais was an actress before becoming a full-time cast member on RHOBH in 2020, having starred in TV series like the sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show, the crime drama NYPD Blue and the legal procedural Franklin & Bash, so this wasn't her first Emmys run in.

But it was seemingly her first encounter with the acclaimed The Eyes of Tammy Faye star, who has previously revealed that she seeks out Bravo shows on the 2024 TV schedule like Beauvais' The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The actress said reality TV is a way to come down from such heavily dramatic and draining performances -- which if you've seen Chastain's movies, is understandable. While on the TODAY show in May 2023 to promote her Tony-nominated Broadway stint in A Doll's House, Chastain told host Hoda Kotb:

I just need to turn my brain off. I’m a big fan of a hot bath, and I’ve got a situation where I can take a hot bath and maybe watch a little Bravo? I love doing that.

When asked what her go-to Bravo series was, Chastain happily admitted:

Everything, everything! I just watch it all...Honestly, I don’t want to think, and then of course, you know, when I’m not in the state of like, brain survival, I’ll watch something else.

And funnily enough, Chastain's own home has a RHOBH connection: in January 2023, the actress-producer revealed during a Watch What Happens Live appearance that she had previously rented out the Bel Air home of Garcelle's Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards, well before fellow Housewife Sutton Stracke stayed there. Per Bravo, she told host Andy Cohen:

I didn't realize it. My husband had picked it out. I said, 'How do I know this place?' And at one point, we had an issue with the movie theater room. [Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky] showed up!

Even funnier is the thought of Jessica Chastain inadvertently watching the Housewives antics of Garcelle, Kyle and Co. all the while living in one of their homes!

If you, too, fangirl at the thought of running into one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, you can make like Jessica and catch up with all of the glamorous California ladies by streaming the Bravo series with a Peacock subscription. And, to keep up with Jessica Chastain's career, be sure to stay up to date on the 2024 movie schedule, and check out the series that got her to the Emmys, George & Tammy, with a Showtime or Hulu premium subscription.