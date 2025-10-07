Real Housewives Of Miami: Alexia’s Ex Todd Is Suing Bravo

The Real Housewives franchise (much of which is available to stream with a Peacock subscription) has seen its share of legal drama. Many of those situations can pertain to the inner personal relationships amongst the leading ladies and their significant others or the corporate entities that produce the shows. Well, now, Bravo and NBCUniversal have been served by none other than Todd Nepola, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Miami alum Alexia Nepola. And he has his specific reasons for why he’s chosen to take legal action.

Via legal documents, Todd Nepola confirmed his intention to sue for defamation over "manufactured drama” related to his “financial distress” and is seeking $11 million in compensation. According to TheWrap, Bravo Media, NBCUniversal Media and Purveyors of Pop Productions co-defandants and have been accused of developing plot threads that were “exaggerated, staged or even outright fake.” Within the suit, it’s argued that “franchise operates with the premise that the drama needs to be there, and if it is not there organically, it needs to be manufactured or invented.”

The Miami spinoff premiered on Bravo in 2011 and eventually went on hiatus after its third season. RHOM eventually returned and was sent to Peacock for its fourth and fifth seasons, before returning to broadcast TV beginning with Season 6. Nepola claims the supposed falsehoods about his finances transpired during Seasons 6 and 7. The real estate mogul claimed that across different episodes, the aforementioned entertainment corporations usd his likeness and image without his consent. The complaint read:

‘RHOM’ has continued to intentionally and maliciously air defamatory statements about Nepola, misuse his name, likeness and damage his reputation in the Miami business community. Defendants knew or should have known that the false statement would cause severe damage to Mr. Nepola’s reputation, business opportunities, community relationships, career and business.

Todd Nepola’s lawsuit also makes mention of Alexia, who he married in December 2021 and filed for divorce from in April 2024. Alexia and Todd’s divorce was finalized this past March. It’s also mentioned within the suit – which was filed in Florida – that “Mr. Nepola wanted to be Alexia’s husband, not her storyline.” Todd apparently had “enough” of the purported slander after sitting by for a while.

In the past, not only have Bravo and NBC been sued for content related to the Real Housewives franchise, but stars on the show have been hit with legal action for varying reasons. For example, in 2022, former Atlanta spinoff star NeNe Leakes sued her former employers for allegedly enabling a toxic work culture. And, in 2023, Potomac alum Candiace Dillard Bassett was sued for making oral sex claims related to co-star Ashley Darby’s ex-husband, Michael.

When it comes to Todd Nepola, in addition to the $11 million he’s seeking for the use of his likeness and alleged damage to his business dealings, he also wants a trial by jury. The mogul is also asking that he receive a permanent injunction, with the hope being that it will keep the previously mentioned entertainment brands from “engaging further in the unauthorized use of Nepola’s name or likeness.” As of this writing, neither NBCUniversal nor Bravo have formally commented on this matter.

The Real Housewives of Miami, meanwhile, has reached the reunion portion of the series, with the first part of the three parts having already aired. Part 2 is set to air on October 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo amid the 2025 TV schedule.