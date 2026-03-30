Real Housewives Of Miami Is On Pause, And WTF, How Do We Unpause?
Justice for the ladies of Miami!
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The Real Housewives are some of the best reality shows of all time, and I'm personally pretty obsessed with the franchise. Fans have been watching the drama play out for two decades on Bravo, and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. Everyone has their favorite cities, and my top 3 are definitely Salt Lake City, Potomac, and Miami. Unfortunately for me, the latter was recently put on pause, but can we just not? Seriously, RHOM has the goods!
Earlier this week, news broke that Real Housewives of Miami was put on pause, and would not be moving forward for Season 8 (yet). This marks the second time this city has been scrapped, and I truly don't get it. Because the programming is everything we want from the Housewives franchise. Hear me out.
RHOM Gives Me So Much Joy, And Not All Cities Do The Same
While certain Real Housewives cities feature a cast that has only been brought together by the show, the ladies of Miami have genuine, long-lasting relationships. This is often the special sauce that makes for the best Housewives shows. Because on top of having drama and fights, the women need to have genuine reasons why they keep moving forward, resulting in both conflicts and resolutions.Article continues below
There are some questions as to whether or not Alexia Nepola's ex Todd's lawsuit went into the "pause" decision, or whether it was simply about viewership. If it's the latter, it's still surprising to me that fans don't give RHOM a fair shot. I dove right in when was rebooted for Season 4, and have adored watching the last four seasons play out on my screen.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
The Real Housewives franchise is streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
A big reason for this is the cast. The women of Miami truly make me laugh, even when they're serious and in the midst of a verbal brawl. And that's not only the main cast members, but Real Housewives of Miami has arguably the best group of "friends of" ever, namely Kiki Barth, Marysol Patton, and Adriana de Moura. The latter two are always at the center of drama, and sometimes you forget they're not official full-time Housewives while watching.
There's even been crossover action between Miami and Beverly Hills, with the always iconic Dr. Nicole feuding with one-season Housewife Annemarie Wiley. Then there's Adriana's beef with Gizelle Bryant from Potomac. Additionally, the women bring the beauty, glamor, and privilege that have been associated with the Real Housewives franchise as a whole since its inception.
To be frank, I don't think that every city is bringing it the way Miami has over the last four seasons. Orange County doesn't provide me with as many chuckles or compelling drama. I feel the same way about Beverly Hills, although I think the current season has been an improvement over other recent entries.
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I ultimately feel badly that RHOM has been put on pause twice, and think the ladies who make that show such a rollercoaster deserve better. I'm just hoping Bravo decides to press play on this truly iconic city sooner rather than later.
The Real Housewives franchise is streaming over on Peacock, and new episodes of Beverly Hills are airing on Thursdays on Bravo as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Now excuse me as I go give Miami a re-watch.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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