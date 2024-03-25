Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett Reveals She's Leaving The Show, And As A Fan I Need A Cryangle

Over the years, the Real Housewives franchise has become a bonafide sensation, with a number of cities airing new season on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription) at any point. The Real Housewives of Potomac has always been a fan favorite, although Season 8 has gotten some backlash. Cast member Candiace Dillard Bassett recently revealed she's leaving the show after six seasons, and as a fan now I need my own cryangle.

Candiace is has one of the quickest mouths in the Real Housewives of Potomac cast, which is why she makes such killer television, both during scenes and her A+ confessionals. She's also gone viral a number of times for the way she uses a triangle of napkin to wipe her tears without messing up her makeup. During a conversation with People, she explained why she's departing the Bravo series, saying:

As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey. With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.

I'm not crying, you're crying. In all seriousness, Candiace is probably my favorite cast member on Potomac, and smart money says I'm not the only fan who thinks this way. And as such, it's a dark day for Bravo fans.

In her comments Dillard Bassett clarified that she might not be gone forever, saying "This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later." So maybe she could be back after a year or two. Fingers crossed.

In her explanation, Candiace referenced other professional obligations that seemingly contributed to her not returning for Season 9 of RHOP. Throughout her years on the show we watched as her music career took off, sometimes taking her away from filming. And as such, her taking a break from the reality series might not be all that surprising.

Additionally, we've seen Candiace and her husband Chris talk about wanting to start a family, with the "Drive Back" singer started her IVF journey. So perhaps that's another reason why she decided to take some space away from RHOP.

In addition to her six years on Potomac, Candiace also appeared on the spinoff Ultimate Girls Trip, alongside frenemy Gizelle Bryant. Perhaps she could appear in that show again, although the Brandi Glanville/Caroline Manzo legal saga has seemingly put production on indefinite hold. Another option for her would be to appear in Karen Huger's spinoff.

Luckily for fans of Candiace Dillard Bassett, she's got a few more appearances in RHOP before departing, including the upcoming three-part reunion. She's been at the center of drama for years, including her legal battle with Michael Darby. And it should be fascinating to see how the show moves on without her.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo. Check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.

