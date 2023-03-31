Real Housewives’ Brandi Glanville Denies Wrongdoing In Caroline Manzo Situation, And The Internet Has Thoughts

The Real Housewives franchise has been going strong for nearly two decades, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Indeed, there are multiple franchises airing new episodes at any given time. Then there's the Ultimate Girls Trip series, which is basically like Housewives All-Stars. The third installment is airing for those with a Peacock subscription, although there's plenty of drama for the upcoming fourth season that's already been making headlines. Brandi Glanville recently denied any wrongdoing in Caroline Manzo situation... and the internet has thoughts.

The upcoming fourth season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will be set in Morocco, and there were plenty of reports about the drama when filming was underway. Perhaps the biggest headline was that RHOBH's Brandi Glanville reportedly touching RHONJ's Caroline Manzo against her will, seemingly resulting in both of them leaving the trip early. There's been a ton of chatter online about this incident, and Glanville recently took to Twitter to share her perspective. Check it out below:

I'm fucking sick of this narrative.I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that's exactly what I did & Iwas punished for it. It feels like a fucking set up. It's BS & Caroline was fineMarch 30, 2023 See more

Well, she certainly didn't mince words. While Caroline Manzo recently broke her silence about the scuffle and revealed she's seemingly still quite upset by her interaction with Brandi, that's not how the Traitors star took it. What's more, Glanville thinks she was set up regarding RHUGT, presumably by the powers that be at Bravo/Peacock. Talk about drama.

Brandi Glanville's Tweet about her drama with Caroline Manzo stands in stark juxtaposition to what we've been hearing from the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG or the folks at Peacock. Indeed, the network launched its own investigation into the incident in Morocco. And after Glanville was missing from the reunion of The Traitors, fans worried about her future as a Housewife. For Manzo's report, she maintains that she was forcibly touched and kissed by her fellow cast member. Bravo fans have been sounding off about Glanville's tweet, with many criticizing both her reported behavior an her response online. One such user tweeted:

By no means should you ever be treated poorly however you bring all of this on yourself there is conflict everywhere you go and you cannot tell me that it's always somebody else's fault.own it acknowledge it, and move on the Real Housewives is no longer a place for you

That was honest. Housewives fans are known for being super passionate, often making their opinions or hot takes known online. And give just how fiery Brandi Glanville's tweet was, it inspired some equally passionate responses. Some were in her favor, and others definitely were not.

While fans will have to wait for RHUGT 4's release to finally see exactly what happened between Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville, people are already making their judgements. Some agreed with Brandi's assessment about being set up, with one person tweeting:

We know. This is getting them more publicity than they could’ve paid for

Prior to the scuffle with Caroline Manzo, it certainly did seem like Brandi Glanville might have been forging a path to re-join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As she mentioned in her tweet, fans really responded to her on the second season of Ultimate Girls Trip. Add in a short but memorable appearance on The Traitors, and it seemed like she was back in the Bravo family. That is, until what went down in Morocco.

While there's plenty of shade being thrown in the responses to Brandi's tweet, there are also those who are taking the situation with Caroline Manzo very seriously. One such fan took Glanville to task, writing:

A set up? How were you set up to sexually assault a coworker? Get help girl. They must have psychiatrists in LA with sliding scales. Seriously, I’m concerned.

Clearly there's a ton of interest behind what went down during Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. And considering that the third season is currently airing on Peacock, that's saying a lot. Smart money says these all-stars season are going to keep coming for the foreseeable future.

Bravo fans can catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Ultimate Girls Trip weekly on Bravo and Peacock respectively. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next movie experience.