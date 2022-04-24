Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Karen Huger Reveals Co-Stars’ Feelings About Her Landing A Spinoff Series

There are a few cast members on The Real Housewives of Potomac who believe themselves to be the Queen Bee of the group. However, none but Karen Huger have given themselves the personal moniker of “La Grande Dame” to commemorate the position. Bravo seemingly made it network-official when they awarded Huger with her own spinoff series, making her the first in their circle to do so. She has since revealed her co-stars’ feelings about her landing the gig and… do I detect shade?

Not so surprisingly, the spinoff is called Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion. It’s family-orientated so, of course, it’s taking place in Karen Huger’s hometown of Surry County, Virginia. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the two-part series, the Real Housewives of Potomac alum shared that only a certain select few from her typically very vocal co-stars (like Ashley Darby) have been supportive. She said:

I only pay attention to positivity. That's how I continue to do as well as I do. So I can say I've got huge support from Mia [Thornton]. Wendy [Osefo] has supported me, and that's what I focus on. And actually, Ashley [Darby], absolutely super proud of me. And that means a lot to me. But those who don't have anything to say, I think that's best kept to themselves, because it's not necessary because it's not going to stop the Karen Huger train. So I think they all really are proud of me though, because let's talk about this. When I do well, RHOP will do well. So when I open a door, perhaps another one of my colleagues can walk through that door. So, you're welcome!

If we read between the lines correctly, then, that means some are not being supportive of the endeavor. Specifically, Karen Huger did not mention co-stars Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard Bassett, all of whom she has feuded with to varying degrees on RHOP in the past. Huger and Bryant agreed upon a tentative truce at one point on their show but, clearly, there is still some lingering bad blood going on. Especially after that rough Season 6 reunion spearheaded by Nicki Minaj.

Whatever the case may be behind the scenes, a castmate getting a spinoff or TV special isn’t exactly unheard of on the Bravo network. Those projects are usually about weddings or babies or big events, such as Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams headlining her own series of late called Porsha’s Family Matters. Karen Huger’s take on the concept is a family reunion of sorts, to include her extended relatives. (And one member of her kin is a pistol-toting aunt.)

Interestingly, too, Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion riffs off HBO’s Succession in terms of the obvious lineage aspect, editing and theme music. (Two titles I would’ve never expected to hear uttered in the same sentence.) The 58-year-old star told the outlet that she feels that Succession’s influence was not only a good choice but that it “fits like a glove.” Yet the star indicated that while the spinoff leans into more light-hearted familial “shenanigans,” it also addresses her family’s long history as one of the few and far between Black-owned farms in the state of Virginia.

Have no fear, though, Real Housewives of Potomac fans. The spinoff doesn’t mean Karen Huger is leaving the mainstay show entirely, as was seen by Porsha Williams quitting Atlanta. Season 7 of Potomac is filming as we speak with the Grande Dame herself, and she revealed that she’s “hopeful about moving forward” – despite the tension in their friend group. In the meantime, though, check out the second part of Huger’s spinoff airing tonight, Sunday, April 24, on Bravo at 8 p.m. EST as part of the 2022 TV schedule!