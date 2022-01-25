Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City's Jennie Nguyen Fired Following Resurfaced Controversial Social Media Posts

The Real Housewives shows are always packed with drama, but now some controversy outside of when the cameras are rolling has resulted in a big change for the Salt Lake City branch of the hit Bravo franchise. Jennie Nguyen, who has made headlines recently for some social media posts that resurfaced, has now been fired from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Jennie Nguyen’s Facebook posts that have led to her firing were written in 2020 and reportedly referred to Black Lives Matter protesters as “thugs” and included racist memes and pro-police comments (via THR ), and Bravo has now made the move to fire the cast member. The network announced the decision on Twitter , saying:

Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’ We recognize that we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently filming its third season for Bravo.

More to come...