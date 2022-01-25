Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City's Jennie Nguyen Fired Following Resurfaced Controversial Social Media Posts
Jennie Nguyen will no longer be part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
The Real Housewives shows are always packed with drama, but now some controversy outside of when the cameras are rolling has resulted in a big change for the Salt Lake City branch of the hit Bravo franchise. Jennie Nguyen, who has made headlines recently for some social media posts that resurfaced, has now been fired from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Jennie Nguyen’s Facebook posts that have led to her firing were written in 2020 and reportedly referred to Black Lives Matter protesters as “thugs” and included racist memes and pro-police comments (via THR), and Bravo has now made the move to fire the cast member. The network announced the decision on Twitter, saying:
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently filming its third season for Bravo.
More to come...
