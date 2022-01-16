Andy Cohen Explains Why Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City's Mary Cosby Didn't Show Up To The Reunion

The sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been bonkers for two main reasons: Jen Shah’s legal troubles and the contentious remarks made by Mary Cosby. In the case of the latter, she compared Shah to a “Mexican thug” and then later doubled down on referring to Jennie Nguyen as having “slanted eyes.” The cast was heading into filming the show’s reunion last week, with expectations that the controversial pastor would address her comments. Yet, subsequent reports indicated that Cosby was in fact a no-show. Reunion host Andy Cohen has since confirmed her absence, as well as explained the reason she didn't show up.

Bravo fans and Andy Cohen haven't seen too many Real Housewives stars refuse to rehash drama at the reunion – usually because it is the kiss of death to their tenure on the show. (It's also reportedly part of their contracts.) But Mary Cosby apparently wasn't too fazed by those prospects when it came to the Salt Lake City Season 2 reunion. Cohen revealed on his Radio Andy show (via Queens of Bravo):

I had a sense [Mary Cosby wouldn't show up]. I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve a few hours before I went on the air. We had a long talk and it’s her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.

The TV personality went on to say that it was all “very disappointing.” Yet, truthfully, Mary Cosby is indeed not receiving gratitude from fans. In fact, she has been receiving a ton of backlash for her comments that many consider to be racially insensitive. (A charge that the reality star faced in the first season, too.) The backlash then turned into a back-and-forth between her and fans on social media – and to say it didn't go well is an understatement.

Her issues with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans was guessed to be the actual reason behind her absence at the reunion. It has also been speculated that she isn't returning for a third season of the show, either. Andy Cohen had something to say about that possibility himself, adding:

I said to her, look, and this is what I dislike about people not showing up at the reunion, ‘You allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture.’ I would much rather hear from her. And the truth of the matter is, she was a big part of the success of this show. It’s been on two seasons. She’s been an integral part of the show. So if she doesn’t want to come back to the show that’s one thing, but I would’ve liked for her to come back to the reunion, have her say, and leave with her head held high and then make the decision. That was my hope…

Based on his tone, it would seem that Mary Cosby really isn't returning to the series after all. However, the Watch What Happens Live talk show host stipulated that fans can still expect an “excellent” reunion, despite the obvious missing castmate.

Bravo reunions tend to create more drama than the original arguments in a season. So it's likely for the best that Mary Cosby bowed out of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's because it likely wouldn't have gone well if she tried to defend herself. Again. To catch what's seemingly left of her time on the series, tune into Bravo on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST!