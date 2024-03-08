Reality TV Legend Boston Rob Has A Good Idea For How To Improve The Traitors

Rob Mariano knows reality TV. The man known as "Boston Rob" has been a famed fixture of the Survivor universe for the past two decades, appearing in a record six editions of the competition series. He's competed twice on The Amazing Race, was part of the design team on Secret Celebrity Renovation and can currently be seen as a contestant in yet another televised island challenge, the Survivor-esque Deal or No Deal Island.

So if there was anybody we'd listen to for advice on how to improve the already fantastic reality series The Traitors, it's Boston Rob. After all, the Peacock series scratches the same itch as Survivor, what with all of its strategic backstabbing and ruthless gameplay, and several of Mariano's fellow famous castaways have appeared on the Alan Cumming-hosted series, including legendary Survivor competitor Cirie Fields in Season 1 and Dan Gheesling, Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine in Season 2.

And after that shocking Season 1 finale on March 7, Boston Rob took to social media to react to that ending (warning: spoilers ahead!) and offer his two cents on how he thinks The Traitors can be improved for future editions. The reality star posted on X:

Had a minute to process last night's @TheTraitorsUS #TheTraitorsUS finale on @peacock read a bunch of comments and have a few thoughts: Kate, or any traitor left in the game at the end with four or more faithful left has a ridiculously hard, uphill battle! I think Trishelle voting for CT at the end was to save face just in case CT was going to backstab her.

To fix that problem with The Traitors, Mariano suggests:

Here is the evolution! In the future, if there are only faithful left in the game and they continue to banish, there should be a penalty. (Maybe all the money goes to the banished, faithful solely.) Starting at the final five after there are banishments, what if they don't think they should reveal whether they are faithful or traitor to the group...adds to the paranoia, makes more interesting dynamic and makes the game way harder!!!!

And it's fitting that Boston Rob has opinions about The Traitors Season 3, as fans are already campaigning on social media for the Survivor alum to join the cast for the third iteration. (That would make an interesting combination with Alan Cumming's cast pick, Beyoncé.) Here are the thoughts of just some of the viewers:

"Calling it now that if the traitors s3 follows the pattern of having two survivor players, one of them has gotta be Boston Rob" - @baileybrews

" Kind of need to see Boston Rob on The Traitors…" - @stillofmynight

Kind of need to see Boston Rob on The Traitors…" - " Whether he's a faithful or a traitor, Boston Rob would run circles around the rest of them if he plays #TheTraitors S3." - @StephLaGrossa38

Whether he's a faithful or a traitor, Boston Rob would run circles around the rest of them if he plays #TheTraitors S3." - "I’m here to start the Boston Rob for season three of #TheTraitors conversation" - @Moondancer1626

"Boston Rob would make a great faithful. His bs meter could hunt down the traitors." - @RobbRTD

We already know that The Traitors Season 3 is definitely happening, but we'll have to wait to hear about an official release date and potential casting news. We'll definitely be keeping an eye out for the words "Boston Rob" on that cast list, but in the meantime, you can catch up with The Traitors US, as well as the British and Australian editions, over with a Peacock Premium subscription.