As Survivor's Boston Rob Mariano Joins New Island Competition Series, I'm Flashing Back To His Comments About Unscripted TV

Rob Mariano – a.k.a. Survivor legend Boston Rob – has made a name for himself on reality television as a top competitor, and now he's bringing those talents to NBC as part of a very new take on a show. NBC is bringing back Deal or No Deal with a Survivor-like twist, so who better than Boston Rob to travel to an island to participate? With new details and a trailer for Deal or No Deal Island now available, I found myself thinking back to what he previously told CinemaBlend about unscripted TV.

Deal Or No Deal Island

Viewers who watched the original run of Deal or No Deal may imagine a closed studio set with models holding briefcases hiding cash prize amounts, and the new take isn't just going to be the same old format set on an island. Hosted by Joe Manganiello, the Island incarnation of Deal or No Deal will feature thirteen competitors who will have to complete challenges to win briefcases to even have a shot at playing the game to win prize money. Briefcases are hidden throughout the island setting.

And playing the game isn't going to the same as the original even once briefcases have been retrieved! The player with the highest-value case will choose another player to enter "The Temple" after gaining immunity for themselves. The player who was selected will then play a round of Deal or No Deal, with the consequence of a "bad deal" being elimination from the island. On the plus side, a "good deal" gives that player the power to choose who to eliminate.

The totals from each round will be combined into a group pot that grows as the season continues, giving the competitors a lot of motivation to keep braving the challenges. And as the trailer makes clear, the challenges are going to be formidable. Take a look:

Well, I for one probably would have been eliminated after the snakes were introduced, but I'm not a Survivor legend like Boston Rob Mariano! Of course, the competitors will have more than just snakes and heights to contend with, as the Banker will keep raising the stakes with challenges that involve strategy... and greed. Mariano also isn't the only reality TV familiar face who will participate; former Deal or No Deal briefcase model Claudia Jordan is also in the running for the cash prize.

On the whole, Deal or No Deal Island isn't Survivor 2.0, but I'm guessing that Boston Rob definitely has an edge when it comes to gameplay, and that could put a target on his back.

What Boston Rob Told CinemaBlend

As soon as I saw the news that Boston Rob Mariano landed a new unscripted gig, I found myself flashing back to when I spoke to him about a different show: CBS' Secret Celebrity Renovation, where he went from a celebrity guest to a member of the design team. He did so with not only several seasons of Survivor to his name, but also two seasons of The Amazing Race, with Secret Celebrity Renovation actually reuniting him with The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan.

And while Secret Celebrity Renovation definitely doesn't require Mariano to brush off his Survivor skills on an island, he opened up about both Survivor and The Amazing Race expanding to super-sized episodes. I spoke with him over the summer, when the WGA writers strike was still ongoing and unscripted fare was taking over television. When I asked for his thoughts on TV's shift to unscripted at the time, he shared:

I grew up in the unscripted game. That's where it all started for me. I feel like to me, it's more real, it's more natural. You're capturing what's actually happening. Obviously, there's a place for scripted shows also that I enjoy... I've always been in the scripted world. I'm not a trained actor. I didn't go to acting school, so I understand this world a little better.

I would say that the trailer for Deal or No Deal Island makes it clear that Boston Rob Mariano definitely understands the world of island competition! He made his unscripted TV debut back in 2001 as part of Survivor Season 4, a.k.a. Survivor: Marquesas. He would go on to compete in another six seasons and serve as mentor in Survivor: Island of the Idols. All things considered, he seems like he'd be a great ally to have on Deal or No Deal Island, but how strong can alliances be when it comes to briefcases of cash?

Deal or No Deal Island will premiere in the 2024 TV schedule on Monday, February 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET before moving to its regular Monday night time slot of 10 p.m. ET on March 4, but you can get a sneak peek with a 30-minute preview on Saturday, January 13 following NBC's broadcast of the NFL Wildcard game. The series will also be available streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription. Plus, you can find Boston Rob Mariano's seasons of Survivor and Secret Celebrity Renovation streaming via Paramount+ subscription.