Alan Cumming Has Two Requests For The Traitors Season 3. One Of Them Is Doable. The Other Is Beyoncé

Thanks to its motley crew cast that includes fan favorites from reality franchises like Survivor, Big Brother, Love Island and The Real Housewives (Phaedra forever!), Peacock's reality competition The Traitors has quickly become one of the most entertaining reality shows on TV. The series, which sees its celebrity cast members "murdering" each other off in a Mafia-like game for a hefty cash prize, is currently in its second season, which you can catch up on with a Peacock subscription, and now Alan Cumming has revealed how his requests for Season 3, and they include Beyoncé.

Populating the series' signature Scottish castle with the right blend of personalities is an art, as The Traitors' host-producer Alan Cumming and other members of the production team revealed during a panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday, February 14. Per Deadline, executive producer Stephen Lambert said of casting the series:

We like having some of the cast having existing relationships, maybe even an existing animosity because that means that they’re straight in with an attitude and relationship with each other. Whereas if nobody knows anybody, then it takes a while to get going.

The current edition of the show had several cast connections going into the premiere episode, which aired on Friday, January 12.

There are The Challenge veterans Chris "C.T." Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella, whose decades-long friendship hit a painful bump when C.T. opted not to "save" Trishelle from banishment during a recent episode.

There's also The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars Phaedra Parks and Shereé Whitfield. The former of whom was tearful in reminiscing on camera about how far the castmates have come, despite the fact that Parks is one of the titular, duplicitous traitors in the house, alongside frenemy Parvati Shallow and the now-ousted Dan Gheesling. (BTW, there are plenty more Real Housewives stars we want to see in The Traitors mix.)

However, not every member of The Traitors Season 2 cast has reality TV roots: this season sees British former politician John Bercow and professional boxer Deontay Wilder join in the dramatic gameplay. And when it comes to which other notable people producers would like to see in future editions of the show, Alan Cumming jokingly added:

Beyoncé!

Given how busy Queen Bey is these days — ditto Lambert's addition of "Taylor Swift!"— that one might be hard to pull off, but Cumming's other casting suggestion certainly seems doable for next season:

I feel like we could do better in terms of queer representation in terms of the contestants. I’ve suggested people and I think it’s a very diverse cast but not in terms of LGBTQ+.

Alongside the fabulous (and fabulously accented) Cumming, who identifies as bisexual, there were only a few LGBTQ+ personalities featured this season. This includes transgender RuPaul's Drag Race star Peppermint (and yes, we're also very here for even more of Ru's girls making it onto The Traitors) and the aforementioned Survivor alum Parvati Shallow, who recently went public with her relationship with comedian Mae Martin, per People.

There's clearly room for more queer representation on the reality show and now that the American edition has officially been picked up for a third season, we'll hopefully see more of it soon. And we wouldn't say no to Beyoncé joining the Season 3 cast either!