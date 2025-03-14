The ‘Really Bad’ Worf Line Michael Dorn Roasted When He Didn’t Know Ronald D. Moore Was Standing Behind Him On The Star Trek: The Next Generation Set

News
By published

Not every line is a classic.

Michael Dorn as Worf in Star Trek: The Next Generation
(Image credit: Paramount)

Few names are as synonymous with the success of Star Trek as Ronald D. Moore. His writing across the science fiction genre is legendary, going from the space travel series to his acclaimed remake of Battlestar Galactica, to the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind. His name will forever be etched in sci-fi history, but that doesn't mean he isn't haunted by the occasional bad line from his days as a writer on The Next Generation.

As we await upcoming Star Trek shows and Moore's For All Mankind spinoff Star City, the icon recently talked about one of the more embarrassing lines he ever wrote for Trek. Speaking on The Sackhoff Show with his BSG collaborator Katee Sackhoff, he admitted the embarrassing moment came from a popular --and one of my favorite episodes-- of The Next Generation:

That first season on Trek, 'Sins of the Father' was the episode. It was a Worf story. Worf goes back to his homeworld for the first time and has this whole thing about his honor. I was down on the set and I'm digging it: 'It was a big Klingon show, this is kind of cool.' There's Michael Dorn and he has this line in a scene where he discovers one of the other Klingons has betrayed them. The line is, 'Someone should feed this Ha'dibah to the dogs!'... and Michael immediately goes, 'You know what? It's a great script but then somebody writes you a line of dialogue like that and the whole thing is just so stupid.'

Michael Dorn obviously wasn't a fan of the line, but he's stated many times over the years he is a big lover of Worf. Fortunately, he remained (mostly) professional during the filming of the episode. Ronald D. Moore didn't even scare him away from playing a Klingon, even if the line was terrible.

Dorn went on to reprise his role as the Klingon in Deep Space Nine, which Moore played a heavy hand in helping develop. Given that, it's safe to say the actor didn't have a longstanding problem with the writer's work, and went on to be the most prolific actor in Star Trek.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
If you're looking to watch Star Trek: The Next Generation or any other shows in the franchise, you need a Paramount+ subscription. New and eligible returning subscribers can even benefit from a free trial period. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month.

View Deal

To be clear, it seems that Ronald D. Moore agreed with Michael Dorn's analysis of the line. While the actor has struggled to get his own Klingon-centric show he wrote a green light, Moore said that in the moment he knew that it was indeed a cheesy line:

He didn't see me. I was like off camera. I was like, 'Oh, that is a really bad line.' And I slunk off the stage. And I was like, 'Oh man, that was bad.'

Not every line is a winner, even for someone as beloved in the science fiction world as Moore. Still, sometimes the shortcomings lead to better things, like when his ideas were shutdown for Star Trek: Voyager. Had that not happened, he wouldn't have gone on to make Battlestar Galactica, in which he utilized a number of those ideas that Trek didn't embrace.

While he has shown interest in returning to Star Trek, fans of Moore's work have found a way to enjoy his stories in the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind. The writer even hinted to CinemaBlend there's a chance future seasons of the series will embrace hyperspace travel in the same way that Trek has, which would be trippy considering the series exists in the FAM universe. It's a great series to check out for readers who still have yet to do so, at least until Moore is back to working on Trek once more.

Star Trek: The Next Generation is available to stream on Paramount+. Tune in to see that cheesy line in "Sins of the Father," and some other wtf moments from TNG that even diehard fans might've forgotten.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Justin Berfield as Reese hiding in bushes on Malcolm in the Middle

32 Annoying TV Siblings I’m Still Mad At
Christina Ricci in Yellowjackets

Christina Ricci Looked Great In Her Met Gala Corset, But The Story Behind Wearing That Sucker Is Not For The Faint Of Heart
Jack Quaid looking terrified during the bank robbery in Novocaine

I Had To Watch Parts Of Novocaine Through My Fingers, But I'm Glad I Saw It In A Theater
See more latest
Most Popular
Michael Fassbender looking well dressed and with a cool smile in X-Men: First Class, pictured next to a stern looking Daniel Craig from Casino Royale.
Michael Fassbender Going On About Losing Roles In Mad Max And To Daniel Craig In James Bond This Week: ‘I Couldn’t Wait To Get Out Of There’
Alan Ritchson in a press photo as Jack Reacher.
Fans Are All Over This Montage Of Alan Ritchson Shirtless On Amazon: 'Watching Reacher For The Plot
Gene Hackman reprising his role as Jimmy &quot;Popeye&quot; Doyle in French Connection II
Gene Hackman Was Worth $80 Million When He Died. A Battle May Be Brewing Over His Estate
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan talking next to a crystal ball in Freakier Friday
Freakier Friday's Trailer Gave Jamie Lee Curtis Her First Quotable Line, And This Reunion With Lindsay Lohan Is Melting My Millennial Heart
Jacob smirking with Cara on front porch in 1923
Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren's Relationship Is My Favorite Thing About 1923, And I'm All Smiles After Watching This New Episode Clip
Timothee Chalamet in A Complete Unknown, Kylie Jenner on The Kardashians, and Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
The Internet Did A Side-By-Side Of That PDA Footage Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Next To Zendaya And Tom Holland Goofing Off, And Fans Can't Get Enough
Scott Foley revealing himself as Ghostface in Scream 3
Turns Out Scream 7’s Scott Foley Is Just As Confused About His Return As The Rest Of Us
Annette O&#039;Toole, Kai Bradbury, Zibby Allen, and Tim Matheson in Virgin River
Virgin River Season 7 Has Cast Two New Characters, And I'm Hopeful One Will Mean The End Of An Already Messy Couple
Superman flying in the new trailer
Superman Rumor Claims A Major A-Lister Will Be Playing Jor-El, And There Are Already Some Popular Fan Choices
Onyx Storm and It Ends With Us book covers
The Unexpected Connection Onyx Storm’s Rebecca Yarros Has With It Ends With Us’ Colleen Hoover