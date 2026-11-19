While the internet broke when Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson reunited at the premiere of Sunrise on the Reaping, there was another moment happening that’s gotten a hilarious amount of attention. I’m, of course, talking about the bird on Whitney Peak’s unfettered dress getting in the way of her co-star, Jesse Plemons, during the group photo. Now, the Lenore Dove actress has responded to all the people who posted about her bird hilariously getting in the Plutarch actor’s face.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Whitney Peak’s Bird Dress, And The Way It Got In Jesse Plemons Way Went Viral

Overall, there was a lot of love for the celebrity fashion moments at this premiere for this book-to-screen adaptation on the 2026 movie schedule . However, Plemons politely leaning out of Whitney Peak's bird's way (as you can see in the group image above) might have been the highlight of it all. It really was a buzzy moment too, as people, like ideservecouture , posted reactions on Instagram saying:

I don’t think that she thought about the group picture, because I cannot look at [laughs]. I cannot look at this picture. [Laughs] I love [Jesse Plemons]. I mean, can you blame him? My favorite thing is the head tilt, little to the side. I find that hilarious. The whole premiere was worth it just for this picture. I am sorry; this is the funniest thing today.

Then, the comments on that viral video couldn’t get over how the white bird got into the actor’s face and how he gently reacted to it by just leaning out of the way. Here’s what people had to say:

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I’m hollering!!!!😂😂😂 And instead of asking to move down or everyone else move over he just awkwardly tilts his head. I swear that’s such non diva behavior. -iggy_loves_hobbies

He easily could have stood in front of it but decided to give the bird its moment 😂 -9alou

He should have had some bird poop art design styled on his suit. This is too funny! 🦅 -leilaandrews

She really should have been put at the end of the group (our right, their left) for the picture with that whole bird business sticking out the way it is. Jesse is fighting a fake bird for publicity. -theogcheynanigan

The dress? Gorgeous The design? Breathtaking The practicality of it? HILARIOUSSSSS -maaadi___

Now, Peak has seen the memes and the jokes, and she’s responded to all of it with the same amount of humor.

Whitney Peak Reacted To Her Viral Bird Moment With Jesse Plemons

Following the premiere of Sunrise on the Reaping, Peak posted a photo dump on Instagram about it and her dress. Seriously, the floating shoulder on the blue Robert Wun gown and the white bird flying off of it are stunning, and as the actress wrote in one of her captions about the garment, “she is the moment.” However, she also knows that pesky but legendary white bird got in Digger actor’s face, as she captioned the image of her and Plemons with:

I’m sorry Jesse

Honestly, this whole hilarious incident just makes this fashion moment even better. Already, the floating shoulder and the bird were iconic to me, as it was an avant-garde piece that was perfect for this Hunger Games prequel. Adding a bit of humor to it with this viral instant made it stand out even more.

Plus, while people are poking fun at what happened between Peak and Plemons, there’s also so much overwhelming love for the dress. In fact, A-listers came out of the woodwork to comment things like this on the Gossip Girl actress’s post:

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let’s serve face with auntie -Rachel Zegler

I love you beyond you’re perfect, the heart of our film, I adore you. so proud so happy -Mckenna Grace

🔥🔥🔥🔥 -Michael B. Jordan

it’s like the gaggiest gag of all the gags + if you add a gag on top -Sabrina Carpenter

Gaaaaggged! -Phoebe Dynevor

Ultimately, I think this bird dress will go down alongside Mckenna Grace’s Hunger Games method dressing , Elle Fanning’s Effie looks and Joseph Zada’s pajamas as one of the most memorable fashion moments from the Sunrise on the Reaping press tour. Seriously, it was so beautiful, but what happened with Jesse Plemons and Whitney Peak’s reaction to it all made it even better.

Now, with all that said, if you’d like to see the movie that caused all of this hilarious fuss, you can see Sunrise on the Reaping in theaters now.