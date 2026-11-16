See Candace Cameron Bure’s Sweet Reaction To BTS Full House Footage Of Her And Bob Saget

While it’s been over three decades since the final Full House episode aired, DJ Tanner actress Candace Cameron Bure still feels her TV “family” is important to her . So, you can only imagine how emotional the TV actress’s tribute was for her TV dad, Bob Saget, on the fourth anniversary of his death this year. If you want to get more in your feels, Bure shared her sweet reaction to BTS footage showing her and Saget on set. Fans, prepare to bring out the tissues.

Since Bob Saget died in 2022 due to accidental blunt head trauma, Candace Cameron Bure said it’s been hard watching Full House clips . But after ET showed her throwback clips from 1994 of her and Saget together on the set of the sitcom (as well as an earlier joint interview with John Stamos), it brought out all kinds of emotional, nostalgic feels:

I just want to cry seeing the late stand-up comic introduce the former child star as his “TV daughter” as their arms are wrapped around each other. The emotions were already present when the Great American Media actress honored Saget through a series of photos . With each picture, it was clear that Saget didn't need to be Danny Tanner to show affection to his co-stars.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

But seeing old clips of Saget with Bure reminded me why they made a great TV father/daughter duo on their show. Their familial chemistry on the ABC series was evident through every heartfelt talk, laugh and of course, hug.

As the former Hallmark Channel star was watching these clips, an emotional Bure revealed it was the first time she had ever seen them. While being “teary-eyed,” the Some Kind of Wonderful alum shared more about what she was thinking while reflecting on the good old days:

That was great! That was so fun to see. [...] Yeah, that was really emotional to see Bob. I just have so much love for him. I really do. He was such a good friend, such a loving person, and loved everyone so well. I miss him. I miss those hugs and the jokes.

The Full House alums truly appeared to have a friendship that stood the test of time. In fact, you could have called their friendship unlikely , as Bure couldn’t get into Saget's raunchy stand-up material. However, she said it was easy to be her TV dad’s friend, as she told herself to separate the comedian’s material from the "kindness" and "love" he brought out. Because the talented actress had known Saget since she was 11, it was no wonder they were still so close by the time the latter passed.

I’m glad that Candace Cameron Bure got to see her younger self with Bob Saget. As heartbreaking as it may be for me to watch those throwback clips, I’d like to believe it strengthens the love and memories she has with her old friend that’ll never go away. You can watch DJ and Danny navigate life together on Full House, which is streaming now with Disney+ subscription or an active Hulu subscription .