There’s a really obvious problem with Survivor’s Coin Flip. The new game mechanic that was introduced last season gives one player a chance to double the prize pot and earn themselves an idol if they call a coin flip correctly or sends them home immediately if they don't. In theory, it's a high stakes game of chance that should make for exciting television, but there's an inherent structural issue that doesn't play well with network television.

The episode runtime spoiled the result of last night’s coin flip, just as it spoiled the result of Rick Devens’ coin flip on 50, just as it will likely spoil the results of any coin flip the show does in the future. Every episode ends with someone going home; so, if there’s a few minutes left when the person flips the coin, it’s bad news for them. If there’s enough time to do an entire vote after they flip the coin, it’s good news for them.

It’s an obvious problem and one that’s very valid for fans to complain about, but it’s actually not my biggest problem with the coin flip twist. I want it gone because it creates the potential to send someone home without being voted out.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Yes, sometimes people go home because they quit or get medically evacuated (get better soon, New England Rob), but that’s a natural byproduct of trying to survive in harsh conditions, not a production decision to try and generate drama. Yes, when there are four players left, we get a fire-making competition instead of a traditional vote, but that at least feels on brand to the show and also, is the subject of fan protests every single season. This coin flip thing, however, feels entirely different. It feels like a wacky gameshow element producers inserted because wouldn’t that make for fun television?

As a Survivor fan, however, I don’t think it makes for fun television. I am watching the show because I want to see the castaways actually play the social strategic game they signed up for. I want to see them try to navigate the island and their competitors and figure out how to survive each tribal council using the tools at their disposal. I don’t want to see one of them do an entirely luck-based challenge to decide their fate. That’s not the point of the game.

(Image credit: CBS/ Paramount/ Survivor)

To be clear, luck does play a huge role on Survivor. Castaways go home all the time because they’re swapped onto the wrong tribe or their team loses an immunity challenge because other people blow a huge lead on a puzzle or whatever. The game is rarely fair, but in theory, even when it’s unfair, the player still has a chance to wiggle out of whatever danger they’re in. Get swapped onto a tribe against four members of an alliance? Try to find a crack and pit them against each other. Figure out that you’re on the wrong side of the numbers a few hours before tribal council? Go hunt for idols or make a fake idol or do something reckless to try and blow up someone else’s spot.

Those desperate shenanigans usually don’t work, but it still feels like the losing player’s fate was in their own hands. Maybe if they had found the right combination of words. Maybe if they had hunted in a different location. Maybe if they had built better relationships with the other side earlier in the game. Maybe if they had done something else, things would have been different.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You could look at the coin flip and say that’s an example of Survivor giving a player on the bottom a mechanism to change their fate, but to me, flipping a coin just feels so luck-based. It’s like a more obnoxious version of the Shot In The Dark, but at least with the Shot In The Dark, every player is given the same token and can use it in creative ways to build trust, try to avoid using an idol, etc. With the coin flip, it feels like a once a season game of chance for one player to do as part of a special event episode.

I didn’t like the coin flip when Rick Devens did it during 50. I didn’t like it last night when Lewis Kelly did it during 51, and I’m not going to like it next season when some unknown person flips it during 52. Yes, the runtime is an issue, but the bigger problem is it doesn’t feel authentic to the spirit of Survivor and the game they’re playing.

This season has been so good thus far. The characters are fantastic. The gameplay is chaotic. It's a great time, which is why I just want to see everyone play the actual show I signed up to watch.