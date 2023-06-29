Rumors Swirl About Charlie Sheen’s Feelings On Daughter Sami’s OnlyFans Work, But Is He Really Upset?

The past couple of years have been pretty huge for Charlie Sheen , his ex-wife Denise Richards , and their daughter Sami, albeit not always in instances where everyone is in full agreement with each other. One reportedly ongoing source of contention amidst the former family unit is teen Sami making a living for herself on the subscription service OnlyFans. She started the account back in June 2022 to varying reactions from her famous folks, with Richards joining the site herself as a sign of support. The Two and a Half Men vet has reportedly changed his tune on that front a time or two, and there are indeed differing reports on his response to Sami referring to herself as a sex worker on TikTok.

What Sami Sheen Said About Being A Sex Worker

Sami Sheen has been fairly open about not going nearly as extreme with her OnlyFans content as many others on the platform, with posts that are reportedly about as explicit as Instagram pics. But that hasn’t stopped followers from shelling out all kinds of money to see those posts, and making solid bank from the gig has inspired her to flaunt that success accordingly. In a social media video from mid-June, she referred to herself as a sex worker, which caused a flurry of reactions both on- and offline.

It got to the point where Sheen shared a follow-up TikTok video that explained her reasoning for and defense of calling herself a sex worker, despite not actually partaking in the act of sexual intercourse, and how she doesn't get others' judgment. In her words:

I need to clear some things up. I am not a P-star and I don’t meet up with people. I don’t film myself having sex. I don’t do that. But I also have no judgment against the people who do do that. That’s just not my line of work, and that’s not something I’m comfortable with doing. The only reason I said I’m a S-worker is because my main source of income is from my OF. And if people did their fucking research, they would realize that there’s multiple forms of S-work. I’ve been doing OF for almost a full year now and I love my job. There’s absolutely nothing that anyone could say to make me want to get a different job at the moment. And I don’t know why people are so judgmental towards it.

For what it's worth, her use of "P-star" instead of "porn star," and "S-worker" instead of "sex worker," seemed to be a way to avoid any potential feedback from the social media site, as she also whispered the word "sex" elsewhere.

The Conflicting Reports About Charlie Sheen's Feelings

It wouldn't be too difficult to hypothesize that Sami Sheen may have been talking about those close to her, as much as strangers online, by way of facing judgment about the way she makes her money. But let's leave that hypothesizing for another time. Because according to a statement that Sheen's representative shared with US Magazine , Denise Richards served as an inspirational for him to offer only a supportive voice from now on. According to the statement:

Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed. Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.

If that's indeed the way things will go from now on, it's obviously a best case scenario for all involved. Charlie Sheen has obviously gone through some thangs in his own life, from battles with substance abuse to his highly contentious relationship with Chuck Lorre to run-ins with the law. He presumably wants his daughter to avoid any potential downfalls of any kind, and that kind of fatherly instinct doesn't go away easily. But if he can keep that going while also having faith that she's making the right decisions for her own life, then happiness for all.

But then according to RadarOnline 's sources, Charlie Sheen has different thoughts about it all that he hasn't made public. According to their sources, the actor has been "ballistic" about it, and also alleged:

Charlie thought Sami would have learned from his mistakes and is convinced Denise should have done more to steer her away from such a sleazy career.

Anonymous sources earn a completely different level of trust than a celebrity's representative, which can go in either direction. Public statements aren't always indicative of one's deepest thoughts, while citing anonymity offers little to put faith into. And chances are, his feelings are probably somewhere in between, and may change more over time, as it goes.

Hopefully Charlie Sheen finds more reasons to stay happy and celebrate himself as well as his family, with his long-awaited reteaming with Chuck Lorre coming in the form of the Max comedy How to Be a Bookie, in which he'll star opposite comedian Sebastian Maniscalo. Maybe the actor himself will complete the trifecta by setting up his own OnlyFans profile in order to promote the show.