After Charlie Sheen's Mixed Reaction To Daughter's OnlyFans Page, His Ex Denise Richards Has Now Joined The Service

As the old saying goes, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Or in the case of Denise Richards and her daughter Sami Sheen, it seems like the tree doesn’t fall far from the apple. (Is that how plants work?) The 18-year-old offspring of both Richards and Charlie Sheen caused quite a stir in early June when she started up and publicized her OnlyFans account, which initially drew some negativity from at least one of her parents . And now, Richards has offered up a unique form of support by ALSO joining the fan subscription platform known for its NSFW content .

Taking to Instagram to spread the good word to her 1.4 million fans and famous friends, Denise Richards shared a beach-bound video alongside the announcement that she’d joined OnlyFans, with the link sitting squarely in her IG profile bio. Check it out below.

The former star of Bold and the Beautiful and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills followed up on that post several hours later with another Instagram message pointing fans in the direction of her new OnlyFans account , which currently features four posts, including one video and two images. Peep that second post below.

At this time, Denise Richards is charging fans the fairly standard fee of $25 a month to view her posts, with a three-month bundle for $67.50. It’s probably safe to say that fans shouldn’t expect loads of nudity-focused content from Richards, all things considered, but that doesn’t mean things won’t be titillating in some ways. (Perhaps don’t hold out hopes for her to sell her jarred-up farts , though.)

Plus, the Wild Things vet made it known that her intention is to personally respond to all comments and questions from her subscribers, so anyone eagerly hoping to hear Denise Richards saying their name will potentially be on cloud nine. Here’s her account’s bio:

Hi…. Me💛 Personally answering all your comments & ?’s and very excited to interact with all of you.

Depending on how many people jump to subscribe, Denise Richards may have difficulties finding the time to respond to each and every person, especially on a platform where comments aren’t so dependably classy. I can’t even imagine what would happen if it was discovered that Charlie Sheen was one of her doting subscribers.

Following the news that Sami Sheen joined OnlyFans, Denise Richards shared a supportive response, while the former Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen essentially blamed his ex for allowing it to happen, and then shared his hopes that his daughter would keep things classy. In the aftermath of those opposing comments, it appears as if Sheen had a change of heart, as he later shared a far more heartfelt and family-focused message. Not that he directly stated that he was pumped about her OnlyFans success, but baby steps.

Denise Richards later shared a lengthier reaction in the wake of Sami Sheen’s news, more specifically in response to the amount of hate directed at the mother and daughter. She praised her kiddo’s confidence, wishing that she felt the same way about herself, and even teased at the time that she might start up her own OnlyFans page. One can only assume that sentiment sparked a lot of positive reactions, leading her to take charge and start one up.

A variety of celebs end up joining OnlyFans for the financial upswing, with YouTube and Twitch star Corinna Kopf quickly pulled in literal millions of dollars days after joining, for example. (And she’s hardly the only one to rake in millions on the platform.) It’s likely that Denise Richards isn’t doing it for the money, although I’m sure the extra funds won’t hurt in the long run.