Rumors Swirled Tom Selleck Is Pushing For More Blue Bloods To Save His Ranch. What He Has To Say

For 14 years, Tom Selleck has been the star of CBS’ Blue Bloods as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan. However, this fall will be the procedural's last time in the TV premiere schedule as the series will come to an end . Ahead of its upcoming conclusion, Selleck has pushed back on CBS’ decision, and rumors as of late have pointed to the actor saying so in order to save his ranch.

When Tom Selleck was interviewed for a CBS Sunday Morning special earlier this month, the network’s correspondent Tracy Smith spoke to the actor, who recently turned 79 in January , on his 63-acre California ranch which he has owned since 1988. During the conversation Selleck commented that he hopes to “keep working enough to hold onto the place.” When asked if that would be an “issue” if he did retire, he said that it’s “always an issue” before saying this:

Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch.

Tom Selleck’s comments came along with the actor also sharing hopes that CBS “come to their senses” over ending Blue Bloods , and decide to keep it going instead – even though the CBS boss has since held to their word that it's ending this year . Following this interview, headlines have been swirling regarding whether the actor needs the series in order to keep enjoying the ranch that he bought off Dean Martin after the original Magnum P.I. ended.

As far as these rumors go, a majority of outlets that have reported about Tom Selleck possibly losing his ranch are only referring to his CBS comments as a source to possible troubles for the $12 million dollar residence. Certainly, Selleck no longer starring in Blue Bloods will mean the end to a reported $200k per episode he receives, but will he be in a financial hole without the series? We just don’t know. It’s rather presumptuous to say so given the quote he gave. Elsewhere in the interview, Selleck shared a larger concern over the ending of Blue Bloods. In his words:

As an actor, you never lose — I don’t lose, anyway — that sense that every time I finish a job, it’s my last job. I like the fact that there’s no excuses. You just go to work and you do the work. And I have a lot of reverence for what I call ‘the work,’ and I love it. And I’d like to keep doing it.

Following the interview going viral, TMZ dug up records on the home and found that Selleck has taken out a number of loans on the property dating back to the 2000s. The site could not find out how much he had paid off though. Considering the actor has been getting paid millions each season for the show, it will come down to how well he has handled his finances in recent years. Per the report, he apparently “wasn’t being literal” about the ranch and is “100% fine” when it comes to remaining in the California property.

