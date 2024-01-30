Tom Selleck Turned 79, And His Blue Bloods Co-Stars Celebrated In A Sweet Way

As Tom Selleck prepares for the end of Blue Bloods, he’s done some celebrating on the set of the long-running CBS procedural but not because of the show's upcoming conclusion. The actor celebrated his 79th birthday on January 29, and he really doesn’t look a day over 50 (and he even occasionally gets in on the action on the family cop drama). Some of his co-stars celebrated Selleck's big day with him while they were on the set, and they did so in a very sweet way.

Abigail Hawk, who plays Frank Reagan’s primary aide Abigail Baker, took to Instagram to share a photo of her and the rest of the PC’s Detective Squad -- consisting of actors Gregory Jbara and Robert Clohessy -- who were posing with the birthday boy. There was also a cake present that's definitely fit for a police commissioner (or at least, someone who plays one on TV). Hawk also shared a close-up of the confection, which was complete with a badge that says “Reagan” and a police officer’s hat. Check it out:

Seeing the four of them together and knowing it will be one of the last times fans will see them together makes this all the more emotional for me. Based on the behind-the-scenes looks the cast has shared over the years, they seem to be quite close off camera, and this pic seems to further that notion. This will be the final birthday the veteran actor will be able to celebrate while the show is still running, and I'm glad his colleagues chose to make the occasion special.

With Tom Selleck closing in on 80 and his latest series nearing its end, the Magnum P.I. icon may already know what he wants to do after Blue Bloods wraps. Insiders previously alleged that he may retire from acting in favor of spending time with his wife on their California avocado ranch. However, his recent comments about saying goodbye to BB suggest that he may still want to work, even if the hours can be long at times. In short, it sounds like he's willing to keep goin as long as the network will have him.

Previous reports suggested that Tom Selleck was having troubles on set because of his age, though his rep insisted that he’s “fit and vigorous” and was not in any pain. For 79, Selleck looks awfully good, and many of us would be lucky enough to age as well as he has. Here's wishing the actor another happy year around the sun and that the remainder of filming on the show goes smoothly for him and his co-stars!

Blue Bloods' final season premieres on Friday, February 16 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS as part of the 2024 TV schedule. While you wait to see how the story ends for Frank Reagan, know that you can stream past episodes of the show using a Paramount+ subscription.