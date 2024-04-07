Ryan Gosling, Matt Damon And More Hilariously Showed Kristen Wiig How Worthless SNL’s Five-Timers Club Jacket Is

Former cast member Kristen Wiig hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend. It was the beloved comedian’s fifth time getting the honor, which means she, of course, was inducted into The Five-Timers Club. Fellow member Paul Rudd was there to do the honors, but the normal proceedings hilariously went south after that, as a steady stream of A-listers showed up who didn’t quite meet the requirements.

The monologue started in classic SNL fashion with Wiig taking questions from the audience. Paul Rudd went first and talked about needing the script for The Five-Timers Club sketch, but all of those who followed didn’t meet the requirements. To her horror, however, each one still had the jacket, apparently because headman Lorne Michaels gives them away like mints. In Matt Damon’s case, he got his because his first hosting stint was so good it counted for three and his second one was less good so it counted for two. You can watch the sketch below and check out the murderer’s row of celebrities that stopped by for Wiig’s big moment…

In all, we saw eight people rocking The Five-Timers Club jackets including Rudd, Damon, Ryan Gosling, Martin Short, Jon Hamm, Will Forte, Fred Armisen and Kristen Wiig, who was gifted hers at the end. Wiig and Rudd, of course, earned theirs, while the other non-members of the club have hosted between one and four times each, at least if you count Short’s recent co-hosting stint w/ his Murders In The Building co-star Steve Martin, who himself has hosted almost twenty times.

SNL has had hundreds of guest hosts over the years. A very small percentage of those have been invited back for a second go, and with each additional hosting, the pool gets smaller and smaller. Kristen Wiig is just the twenty-fifth member of the exclusive club, which was hilariously created by Tom Hanks when he passed the milestone. It has since become a fun recurring bit whenever someone new passes the milestone, as we recently saw with Emma Stone when she was inducted earlier this season by John Mulaney and Woody Harrelson.

I’ll also give a special shoutout here to Ryan Gosling. Everyone in Wiig’s Five-Timers sketch was given some lines and a nice moment, but it’s telling where Gosling’s stock is right now that he was given the surprise cameo among the surprise cameos. The whole sketch stopped to acknowledge him, which is huge I’m Just Ken energy.

The rest of Wiig’s hosting appearance was, of course, a delight. Fans were stoked on social media to see her back in Studio 8H, and she delivered with some fantastic sketches including a fake trailer for a pilates horror movie that’s racing around the internet.

Saturday Night Live will return with an all-new episode next week that’ll be hosted by, you guessed it, Ryan Gosling. It’ll only be his third time hosting the show, however, so don’t look for a Five-Timers Club sketch just yet.