See The Awesome Behind-The-Scenes Reaction When The Audience Realizes Ryan Gosling Is About To Perform 'I'm Just Ken' At The Oscars

You can’t deny that Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” was the highlight the 2024 Oscars. The Barbie actor really went all out with his impressive vocal stylings as well as the eye-popping choreography behind him. If you thought Barbie fans had all of the feels when they heard Gosling would perform at the Oscars, the hype was there just as much for Oscar attendees shown in this awesome behind-the-scenes video.

As questions were raised if Ryan Gosling would perform “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars , it was the stuff dreams were made of getting to see the Best Supporting Actor nominee perform his chart-topping song. Based on what’s shown in this E! News behind-the-scenes video below, Oscar attendees got a real kick out of seeing Gosling perform his Barbie song before the number even started!

As shown in the video, Ryan Gosling serenaded his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie with one song lyric like his Ken character did and audiences were raving. You can see Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone applauding as she sits one row away from the spectacle. Can you blame the crowd? After learning The Fall Guy actor would sing the award-winning hit , we’ve been highly anticipating this performance for over a week and it was a song-and-dance number worth waiting for.

Margot Robbie and Billie Eilish were all smiles watching Ryan Gosling sing “I’m Just Ken.” He was able to successfully bring humor and epicness to his Oscars act. Even Martin Scorsese was feeling the Ken-ergy as he saw Gosling emerge from the audience to walk up to the stage and perform with Slash. The best part of the song-and-dance number was going down to the front row to hand the mic to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who both experienced Oscars snubs this year. It showed that while all eyes may have been on him, he could share the glory with his Barbie crew. After all, there’s no Ken without Barbie and there’s no Barbie without Gerwig.

Ryan Gosling’s Marilyn Monroe-inspired performance was so highly praised that “I’m Just Ken” sales soared after that night. While Billie Eilish’s Oscar-winning song “What Was I Made For?” jumped in sales after her viral Oscars performance, so did Gosling’s Grammy-nominated track. Penned by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, 900 digital copies were sold after that Oscars night which marked a 2000% increase. With so many people blown away by The Notebook actor’s song and dance stylings, it’s no wonder everyone else wanted to jump on the Ken bandwagon after that Oscars night.

The awesome reaction at the Oscars featured an amped-up audience as Ryan Gosling was about to perform his Best Original Song-nominated single “I’m Just Ken.” The Kenergy was there as soon as the piano started playing and the hype kept going seeing Slash rocking out on the guitar and the Kens’ outstanding choreography. You can watch the Best Original Song nominee performance and the rest of the 96th Academy Awards on your Hulu subscription .