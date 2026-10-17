Ryan Phillippe Was Asked About Reuniting With Jennifer Love Hewitt For A 9-1-1 Crossover. His Answer Might Get Him In Trouble

Now that actor Ryan Phillippe has joined Season 2 of 9-1-1 Nashville, as part of the 2026 TV schedule, the perfect future 9-1-1 crossover has suddenly become possible. It’s always fun when your favorite TV franchise can have its characters move in and around the different spin-offs that are a part of that world. And it would certainly hit the heights of peak crossover to have former I Know What You Did Last Summer co-stars Phillippe and Jennifer Love Hewitt share the screen together again.

The Cruel Intentions star, whose famous nude scene is still talked about, has been promoting his new role on the ABC series, and it’s not at all surprising that he was asked about whether there is such a crossover in the works. I know it’s something that I certainly would tune into and be seated to watch, as would the hosts at Good Morning America, to which Phillippe teased:

I could see that. And I will tease that maybe that’s going to happen. I said maybe.

While “maybe” is not a confirmation, it’s definitely not a “no.” And it was enough of a tease to get the hosts–and me–really excited about the possibility. What makes it an even more exciting prospect is the fact that while both Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt returned for the 2025 I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot, Ryan Phillippe did not. So, this seems to be our chance to finally see them work together again.

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To get you caught up in case you’re unaware, the MacGruber TV series actor has joined 9-1-1 Nashville as Rogue Kelly, a homicide detective called to the country music capital from New York to investigate a series of strange killings. Meanwhile, Hewitt has been playing dispatcher Maddie on 9-1-1 since 2018, having faced many personal challenges along the way. I’m not sure how you could get these two characters into the same orbit, but the creative teams for these TV shows are no strangers to wild story ideas so I’m sure they could come up with something worthy of a memorable crossover. Here’s the full clip about the possibility, if you want to check out Phillippe’s expression when he makes the tease:

It certainly seems like they’ve at least already had potential crossover conversations. After all, Jennifer Love Hewitt previously voiced her own idea to do a 9-1-1 crossover with High Potential, which would be tons of fun. She’s also expressed the desire to get Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis to guest star. A shortage of creative ideas is definitely not the problem. Like with anything in the business of Hollywood, it’s a matter of making it happen and coordinating the scheduling.

While we wait to see what future 9-1-1 and 9-1-1 Nashville guest stars get announced or what crossovers will get confirmed, you can watch both shows on Thursdays on ABC or with a Hulu subscription.