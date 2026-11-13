Ryan Phillippe And Jennifer Love Hewitt Know What They Did Last Fall (And It’s Filming 9-1-1)

When it comes to the 9-1-1 Universe, you never know what to expect, especially with all of the crazy emergencies that are involved. As the franchise continues on the 2026 TV schedule with Season 10 of the Mothership and Season 2 of 9-1-1: Nashville, the stakes are getting higher. What’s also getting higher is the chances of crossovers. Already this season, there was a mini crossover between the two shows, and now it seems like another 9-1-1 crossover is coming, and it involves Ryan Phillippe and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Phillippe joined 9-1-1: Nashville for Season 2 as Detective Rogue Kelly from New York to investigate a series of biblical plagues terrorizing Music City. This has led many people to hope that a crossover could be coming, as Hewitt, his former co-star from I Know What You Did Last Summer, is on 9-1-1. Fans are finally getting their wish, because Hewitt has posted an Instagram video from the set of 9-1-1, joined by Phillippe, and it’s literally everything:

It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that the two are working together. Not only has ABC been making occasional references to the horror hit on social media, but Phillippe was recently asked about reuniting with Hewitt. He teased that “maybe” it’s going to happen, and I’m really glad that “maybe” turned into “definitely.” Because the 9-1-1s are heading into their fall finales next week, fans will have to wait until the new year for this reunion, but the wait will definitely be worth it. I cannot wait to see Rogue and Maddie interacting with each other.

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As for what could possibly take Rogue to LA, details have not been shared. However, the homicide detective previously revealed that he has two sons, one of whom lives in LA. It’s entirely possible that he could be in the city to visit his son, and he gets wrapped up in a case. Or something work-related will bring him to the City of Angels. As long as the potential case doesn’t involve his son, because that would be gut-wrenching, and he interacts with Maddie a lot, I’m all for it.

With 9-1-1 and Nashville filming across the country from each other, I’ve been wondering just how many in-person crossovers the franchise would be able to do. Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman managed to make it to Nashville last season for a fun crossover, and I’m glad that Phillippe is going to LA this season. Whether more 9-1-1: Nashville characters could follow him is unclear, or vice versa, but the 113 and 118 are still in contact with each other. Buck even helped out the 113 on FaceTime earlier this season on 9-1-1: Nashville to help with an emergency that called back to the 9-1-1 pilot.

At the very least, I could not be happier that the 9-1-1s are taking advantage of having two stars from I Know What You Did Last Summer on their shows. And even though I have no clue what is going to happen in that episode, I am so excited. For now, though, fans will have to settle for the fall finales of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville, airing on Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.