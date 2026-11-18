The 9-1-1 franchise is heating up amid the 2026 TV schedule. While the fall finales of both the Mothership and 9-1-1: Nashville air this week, there's going to be a lot more on the way in the new year. This includes a much-anticipated I Know What You Did Last Summer reunion between Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe. I'm excited, but what I didn’t expect was Hewitt’s intense take on working with her former co-star again.

Hewitt and Phillippe starred together in the first IKWYDLS film, which was released back in 1997. While Phillippe’s Barry Cox is eventually murdered in the movie, Hewitt’s Julie James becomes the focal point of the sequels. So it’s been close to 30 years since the original movie, and it's great that Barry and Julie are finally back together in some sense.

Following speculation that Phillippe and Hewitt would be reuniting, Hewitt recently confirmed that he would indeed guest star on 9-1-1, reprising his Nashville role as Detective Rogue Kelly. Surprisingly, this is actually the first time that they’ve seen each other since filming wrapped on IKWYDLS, and Hewitt recalled to People just what the atmosphere felt like before the crossover came together. And her take even makes me a bit anxious:

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I was so nervous. I had dry mouth and like a full racy heart. Everybody was like, ‘Are you excited?’ I was like, ‘I feel like I’ve forgotten how to act.’ Yeah, it was amazing. We greeted each other with just a big hug and he was like, ‘This is going to be really fun.’ I said, ‘I think it is.’ And it was just, it was a dream.

I love that even though they’ve worked together before, Hewitt can still have those nerves, and I can’t say I blame her. Reuniting with someone you haven’t seen in years -- even if it's on your own turf -- can be intimidating. It sounds like the mood instantly shifted when Phillippe came to set, in a good way, and it makes me even more excited to see how it all turns out.

Phillippe only joined 9-1-1: Nashville for Season 2, so the fact that the two shows are already jumping at the chance to do a crossover featuring him and Hewitt is pretty great. Plus, seeing Phillippe and Hewitt together again is like a '90s-infused dream, and it sounds like they had the time of their lives. Hewitt admitted just how much fun they’ve had from seeing the Internet reacting to the news. She also shared how great it’s been to welcome Phillippe to the 9-1-1 Universe, especially after she reunited with Freddie Prinze Jr. for 2025’s I Know What You Did Last Summer:

He and I have had the best time with people’s reaction. We’ve been DMing going, ‘Did you see it?’ I think we broke the internet. We’ve been having the best time. It was so great because I got to go back and do the movie with Freddie [Prinze Jr.] and sort of have that, and do [our characters] Julie James and Ray again. But this was very different because it was like, [Ryan’s] new in that universe. I’ve been in this universe for a while. It’s such a safe, lovely place to be with the best people. And he and I have not seen each other since I was 18 years old.

As for right now, details surrounding the next 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville crossover have not been revealed, and I'm eager to see what brings Rogue to Los Angeles. After trying to track down a serial killer in Nashville who is using biblical plagues, hopefully this trip out West will be a bit lighter for him. Of course, if anyone can help him, it’s Hewitt’s Maddie Buckley-Han, who is arguably the best 9-1-1 dispatcher in LA.

Hopefully, crossover information is announced soon, but considering the amount of content Jennifer Love Hewitt has been sharing on her Instagram, she is probably going to keep fans fed for the time being.

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For now, viewers can tune in for the fall finales of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville, which air this Thursday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription. Both shows will then return from their midseason breaks on Thursday, January 7.