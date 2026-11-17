Warning! Spoilers ahead for FBI Season 9, Episode 7, “Posterity,” streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.

With FBI now in its ninth season on the 2026 TV schedule, the stakes have certainly been rising, and I’m not just talking about the professional ones. A show like FBI not only digs into the work aspect of the characters but the personal lives as well, even if it’s not shown as much. This week’s episode had a particularly surprising personal update for one of the characters, and that made me realize I had to ask the stars about spinoff potential.

Shantel VanSanten returned to FBI as Special Agent Nina Chase in Monday’s episode, “Posterity,” which marked her second appearance on the series since FBI: Most Wanted’s cancellation in 2025. Her return came just a couple of weeks after it was revealed that Nina had been offered a job to lead her own task force in San Diego, leading Scola (John Boyd) to question the logistics of their relationship and raising their son, Dougie. As Nina continued to pack and get in one last case at 26 Fed, Scola was still wrestling with how they were going to make things work. Ultimately, he told Nina he was going to put in a transfer and follow her to San Diego, meaning another FBI exit could be looming.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

As Scola pointed out, though, it will still probably be a while until the transfer goes through. However, with him eventually moving out to California and Scolina taking the FBI by storm down there, this has spinoff potential written all over it. It would be fun to follow Scola and Nina in San Diego as Nina led her own task force, but would it ever happen? VanSanten and Boyd gave their take to CinemaBlend and, hilariously, have their own opinions on the ordeal:

Shantel VanSanten: We're officially putting in for them to write the spinoff, 'Scolina!'

We're officially putting in for them to write the spinoff, 'Scolina!' John Boyd: 'Put in for a request for our own show.' No. That's a very understandable question, but, as far as I know, that’s not the plan.

'Put in for a request for our own show.' No. That's a very understandable question, but, as far as I know, that’s not the plan. Shantel VanSanten: That you know of. I'm secretly over here, you know. I'm conspiring.

That you know of. I'm secretly over here, you know. I'm conspiring. John Boyd: I'm still growing where I've been planted, which is an honor and a privilege.

FBI has been growing as a franchise, like any Dick Wolf series, so it’s totally logical to wonder about a spinoff coming from this update. Having two fan-favorite characters moving across the country for the job would certainly be a missed opportunity for another series, in my humble opinion. While it sounds like there aren’t any plans, and Boyd seems to be sticking around on FBI for the time being, if VanSanten has her way, we very well could be getting a Scolina spinoff at some point in the future. While we wait and hope for that, I'm just glad that it seems like Nina is finally getting closure.

As for what could happen in a potential Scolina spinoff, well, the possibilities are endless. Nina leading her own task force and seeing how she evolves in that leadership position would definitely be a great focus point. Scola would probably be settling into a new FBI field office, but the two of them would still stick to their deal of not going on cases together. We’d also probably get more of them and Dougie, who we definitely have not seen enough of. The story is there, and so are the characters, and I would love it if it happened. But if not, I’d hope that Boyd isn’t leaving FBI any time soon.

Now, for the time being, Scola will continue working out of 26 Fed. Considering all the cast changes that FBI has been through in recent years, I’m hoping that Boyd doesn’t leave the series any time soon, no matter how much I want a Scolina spinoff. Nina may be moving, but fans can still see Scola and co. in new episodes of FBI on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.