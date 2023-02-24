Ryan Seacrest Is Apparently Doing Better About Not Overworking As Live Exit Announced, But He's Had Some Help
Ryan Seacrest is allegedly handling his exit well with some help.
Things appear to be going well for Ryan Seacrest as his time being a co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan is winding down. The TV host is apparently enjoying his life and trying not to overwork himself. While he is doing better following his announcement, he’s allegedly had some help as he transitions from the morning show grind.
Allegedly the outgoing Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host has found solace in his girlfriend Aubrey Paige since making his exit announcement. The close insider explained how the model has been a rock for him over the past few years, telling Us Weekly:
Knowing Paige has been there for Seacrest over a rough few years is heartwarming. Despite being very private, it appears the couple is growing during this transitional period for the TV personality. The 25-year-old model seems to be in this for the long haul as the TV personality gears up to depart the syndicated morning show once the current season is over.
Taking time for himself is a nice change of pace for one of Hollywood’s busiest personalities. Seacrest began easing back from his activities after scaring viewers with his viral health scare during an episode of American Idol in 2020. Fans were taken aback as they witnessed the TV host’s face droop and speech slur on air. Soon, he stepped back from his E! red-carpet coverage in 2021 and started spending more time off over the holidays.
Despite his impending departure from Live with Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest allegedly isn’t completely done with the morning show. The insider claimed that the radio show host will still make occasional appearances on the New York-based talk show. After having an emotional exchange on Live, the source spilled how the American Idol host allegedly feels about Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos being his replacement.
Thankfully, the door is still open for Ryan Seacrest to return anytime. Viewers might even see him pop up on the morning talk show sooner rather than later.
While Seacrest’s exit surprised the Live with Kelly and Ryan fanbase, his departure has allegedly been in the works for some time. One source claimed his exit from the talk show was years in the making as the 48-year-old television personality struggled to balance the East Coast-centric talk show with his West Coast-oriented activities. He was allegedly on the verge of burnout, leading to his absence from the show in 2020. Another insider alleged that talks about his exit began last summer as his frequent absences became a source of tension amongst those involved with the show. Things apparently calmed down as the production staff and Ripa were concerned about his well-being.
In the meantime, viewers can watch Ryan Seacrest spend his remaining time on Live with Kelly and Ryan by catching the morning chatfest in daily syndication. Stay tuned to our 2023 TV schedule to find out when Seacrest’s last day on the show is. Along with the daytime talk show, you can also see him on American Idol which airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
