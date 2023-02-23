Sabrina The Teenage Witch Star Melissa Joan Hart Reveals Why She Was Almost Fired From The Hit TV Show
What led to Melissa Joan Hart almost getting axed from Sabrina the Teenage Witch?
While fans were reintroduced to Sabrina Spellman in the occasionally festive Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, many who were TV fans in the '90s associate Melissa Joan Hart with the teenage witch. Hart was America’s sweetheart for seven seasons as viewers watched her character grow up from a naïve high schooler to a working woman. However, at one point, the former teen star almost got booted from the show. Years after the TGIF sitcom ended, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star revealed why she was nearly fired from the hit show.
Hart opened up about why the classic series almost came to a premature end while chatting on the Hey, Dude… The 90s Called podcast. In gearing up for the release of the teen classic Drive Me Crazy, MJH had been booked to do the men’s magazine Maxim. Following an exciting night at the Playboy Mansion, Hart admitted to being heavily intoxicated during the shoot. Her rough night resulted in an exhausted Hart enduring a 10-hour photoshoot while wearing revealing clothing.
A few months later, things came to a head at the Drive Me Crazy New York red carpet premiere. By this time, Hart was dealing with various issues – she was fresh off a breakup with her longtime boyfriend and upset over not seeing family in her big moment. She recalled being whisked away from the premiere to film a role in Scary Movie. She said:
The Clarissa Explains It All star revealed she “hadn’t seen the cover” yet when everything hit the fan. She recalled being news fodder for a week as morning show hosts debated whether she was “allowed to be sexy or not on the cover of a magazine.” After all the uproar, Hart spilled the editorial decision that got her in trouble with Archie Comics and ABC.
The TV icon mentioned her publicist scored the photoshoot as a way to promote the movie. Thankfully, Hart didn’t get fired after her lawyer put out an apology letter for her. However, the backlash went beyond the press as her father and brother were teased and taunted over her sexy cover. All the trouble led to her never doing a similar cover again as she felt uncomfortable with the photos similar to the ladies of One Tree Hill.
