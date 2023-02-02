Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Tons Of Career Wins, And Buffy Praise From Dolly Parton Is Apparently High On The List

Sarah Michelle Gellar has had an incredible professional career that started off in an incredible place thanks to Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The show is still beloved to this day but of all the people who have praised it, and her, over the years, the actress says the one that really meant something was Dolly Parton.

It’s been something of an urban legend in the years since Buffy the Vampire Slayer, though it's been previously confirmed, that Dolly Parton was an uncredited producer of the show. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Geller talked about knowing of Parton’s involvement, but not knowing how much she even knew about the show, until the singer publicly praised it, and Gellar’s performance specifically. The former Buffy Summers said…

The legend, Dolly Parton, was a producer. We never saw her. We’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have her name and I would think she doesn’t know who I am. And thern, one day, somebody asked her about it and she complimented the show and my performance and I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.’

Most of us would probably feel the same way if Dolly Parton ever said anything nice about us. It’s actually difficult to overstate just how beloved a person Dolly Parton is. While all celebrities have their fans, and many of the most popular ones earn their share of haters, Dolly, who has been a huge star for decades, seems to only have people who love her. Sarah Michelle Gellar is clearly on that list.

Dolly Parton is a country music star who is now in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which shows just how broad her appeal has become. She’s made iconic music, been in numerous popular films, and these days you tend to hear her name associated with supporting worthy causes, donating money, and simply trying to do things to help people, like the employees of the theme park that shares her name, to try to make the world a better place.

So it’s not that surprising that the Buffy actress would have that sort of reaction to hearing Dolly praise her work. It certainly would have been nice to hear any producer on the show say nice things, but when that producer is Dolly Parton it just means something else. Check out Gellar’s full comments in the clip below.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s career is far from over, she's now starring in the new series Wolf Pack, so she may still do incredible work that will earn her praise from all sorts of places, but it’s probably going to be difficult to ever top hearing Dolly Parton say you do a good job.