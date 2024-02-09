Sarah Snook Just Landed Her Succession Follow-Up, And It Is Not What I Would Have Expected

Sarah Snook was an absolute force as Shiv Roy for four seasons on Succession, competing against her brothers (and, ultimately, her husband) for control of their father’s company. Two Golden Globes and a Primetime Emmy win later, Snook’s schedule has opened up a little with the completion of the HBO saga, and we now know what the Succession star is doing next . The actress is set to team up with Australian filmmaker Adam Elliot for the stop-motion drama Memoir of a Snail.

I can’t say this is what I would have predicted for Sarah Snook in her first big move since Succession ended, but it’s certainly not surprising that the highly sought-after actress would join forces with Adam Elliot, whose award-winning directorial debut Mary and Max has been lauded by critics and audiences alike. Elliot also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2004 for Harvie Krumpet.

In Memoir of a Snail, Sarah Snook will voice protagonist Grace Puddle, Deadline reports, who is described as a lonely misfit who collects ornamental snails and has an affinity for romance novels. The animated feature is a coming-of-age tale set in 1970s Australia, following Grace after her family is ripped apart and she is separated from her twin brother. Snook’s character spirals in anxiety and depression until she becomes friends with an eccentric elderly woman named Pinky.

Sarah Snook may have been magnificent in the comedy-tinged drama of Succession, but it actually makes sense that she’s challenging herself in a new genre, given the variety of projects she’s worked on just in the past year. In 2023, for instance — in addition to a magnificent performance in the HBO drama’s final season and contributing some of the best lines of Succession ’s series finale — she starred in both the Apple TV+ dramedy The Beanie Bubble alongside Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks and the Netflix psychological horror Run Rabbit Run.

She is also set to kick off a 14-week run playing all 26 characters in Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray at Theatre Royal Haymarket on London’s West End. Memoir of a Snail will be Sarah Snook’s first leading role in an animated feature.

Other members of Memoir of a Snail’s voice cast were previously announced, including Jacki Weaver, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Dominique Pinon, Magda Szubanski and Eric Bana, who reunites with Adam Elliot after Mary and Max.

It’s certainly hard to let go of the Roy family, but I do love seeing these actors take on new characters. Jeremy Strong, like his TV sister, has returned to the theater post-Succession, with An Enemy of the People premiering in late February, while Matthew Macfadyen — who played Shiv Roy’s husband Tom Wambsgans — is set to appear in the upcoming MCU movie Deadpool 3.