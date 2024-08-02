'This Why Dave Chappelle Makes People Lock Up Their Phones:’ SNL’s Punkie Johnson Talks The Fallout After She Told An Audience She Wasn’t Returning For Season 50
After four seasons Punkie Johnson confirms she's leaving SNL.
In the age of the internet nothing that you say or do is entirely private. This isn’t exactly news, but sometimes people don’t realize just how viral a few words can be when they’re spoken casually. Saturday Night Live cast member Punkie Johnson recently learned that when she happened to mention to a room full of people that she was actually former Saturday Night Live cast member Punkie Johnson.
In a post to Instagram, Johnson officially confirmed her departure from SNL (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription). However, the official word only came after she told a room full of fans and friends and a comedy show that she wouldn’t be back for the show’s 50th season. She explains that after her show she took questions and was asked about the next season, and because she knew there were SNL writers and cast members in the audience, she knew she had to be truthful. Johnson explained…
For Punkie Johnson, this was a simple statement of fact, that she apparently didn’t think anything of. But the next morning, everybody was asking her about her comment. Apparently, word had spread since the night before so everybody who knew Johnson, but wasn’t aware she was leaving SNL, was wondering what was up. Johnson now has a new respect for comedians like Dave Chapelle who don’t allow phones at their shows. She continued…
While Punkie Johnson doesn’t state specific reasons for her departure, whether it was her choice to leave or the show’s, she’s clear that she loves SNL, and is not leaving due to any ill will. She may have been let go, but that's not always a bad thing. Sometimes SNL just doesn't quite know what to do with certain comedians. She calls SNL "her people" and fully plans to be at wrap parties and otherwise still part of the show’s sphere. Check out her full comments below.
The possibility of a return is always there. Maya Rudolph will be back for Season 50 reprising her role as Kamala Harris. It's rare for a cast member to leave and then return for more than the occasional guest appearance, but it has happened.
Johnson had been part of SNL for four seasons, a respectable run. Many SNL cast members only last one season, while the longest-tenured SNL performers have lasted a decade or more. Some of the biggest names in comedy have started on Saturday Night Live before moving on to even bigger and better things. Whatever the future holds for Johnson, if she knows, she's not saying, it will surely be hilarious.
