Savannah Chrisley Gets Honest About Family Troubles And Why Lindsie Didn't Show Up For Todd And Julie's Appeal

The stars of Chrisley Knows Best continue to be optimistic about getting Todd and Julie’s sentences overturned , following the 2022 trial in which they were found guilty of bank fraud and were ordered to serve a combined 19 years in prison. However, after the reality TV stars’ legal team presented their arguments in appeals court , there still seemed to be lots of tension between some of the family members. Savannah Chrisley got real about where she stands with her older sister and why Lindsie wasn’t with their family at the appeal.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were well-represented by their family in the courtroom April 19 as their lawyers challenged aspects of their convictions for bank fraud, tax evasion and other crimes. In addition to Savannah, their sons Chase and Grayson were there, as well as Todd’s mom Nanny Faye. Not present was Lindsie Chrisley, and during an Instagram Q&A (via PopCulture.com ), Savannah accused her sister of looking for “fame and attention” and confirmed that she’d told Lindsie not to attend the appeal. Savannah said:

I was not going to address this publicly at all because I didn't feel like there was a need but since Lindsie felt the need to go on her podcast and discuss this in order to help her get her ratings, I will address it. I most certainly told her privately not to attend. I told her that she was not wanted, that my dad did not want her there and that he didn't care to have a relationship with her. I said all of these things. I am more than happy that I said that and it's my parents' appeal, they have the right to say who they want there and who they don't.

Savannah Chrisley has spoken out about why she doesn’t speak to her older sister anymore, saying she didn’t like how Lindsie and Kyle — the two children Todd Chrisley shares with ex-wife Teresa — treated her mother Julie when they were younger.

Lindsie Chrisley also apparently was “very heavily involved” with the government during the trial against Todd and Julie, and Savannah has said she feels her sister stabbed their family in the back. The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test contestant addressed that as well during the Q&A, saying:

With her involvement with the government, my parents didn't want her there. She had involvement and she has threatened to sue me, that's fine because there's nothing that I'm saying that cannot be backed up via the court records. The FBI read off a letter Lindsie wrote to them in court, so yes, she's correct, I didn't want her to attend.

The latest drama between the Chrisley Knows Best siblings became public when Lindsie addressed it on her Southern Tea podcast , telling listeners:

My sister privately let the message get to us that she did not want us at the hearing and it was shared with me that if we were there, there would be issues and we would be asked to leave. And it was a bit mind-blowing to me because I personally feel I was used at the trial and then things changed once the convictions came down and all the relationships pretty much changed. I also just want to state, no one has any control on who can attend or not. It's mind-blowing to me the mind control and manipulation and I'm just gonna leave it at that.

The Chrisleys have certainly been through a lot over the past couple of years but received some good news when Todd and Julie’s sentences were reduced in September 2023 (Todd’s from 12 to 10; Julie’s from 7 to 5). Savannah Chrisley hopes that was the first step to getting them out of prison altogether, as she said she’d love to have them back “ later in the summer .”

Regardless of what happens legally, it sounds like there’s still a lot of healing that needs to happen within the family.