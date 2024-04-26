Savannah Chrisley Gets Honest About Family Troubles And Why Lindsie Didn't Show Up For Todd And Julie's Appeal
The drama continues.
The stars of Chrisley Knows Best continue to be optimistic about getting Todd and Julie’s sentences overturned, following the 2022 trial in which they were found guilty of bank fraud and were ordered to serve a combined 19 years in prison. However, after the reality TV stars’ legal team presented their arguments in appeals court, there still seemed to be lots of tension between some of the family members. Savannah Chrisley got real about where she stands with her older sister and why Lindsie wasn’t with their family at the appeal.
Todd and Julie Chrisley were well-represented by their family in the courtroom April 19 as their lawyers challenged aspects of their convictions for bank fraud, tax evasion and other crimes. In addition to Savannah, their sons Chase and Grayson were there, as well as Todd’s mom Nanny Faye. Not present was Lindsie Chrisley, and during an Instagram Q&A (via PopCulture.com), Savannah accused her sister of looking for “fame and attention” and confirmed that she’d told Lindsie not to attend the appeal. Savannah said:
Savannah Chrisley has spoken out about why she doesn’t speak to her older sister anymore, saying she didn’t like how Lindsie and Kyle — the two children Todd Chrisley shares with ex-wife Teresa — treated her mother Julie when they were younger.
Lindsie Chrisley also apparently was “very heavily involved” with the government during the trial against Todd and Julie, and Savannah has said she feels her sister stabbed their family in the back. The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test contestant addressed that as well during the Q&A, saying:
The latest drama between the Chrisley Knows Best siblings became public when Lindsie addressed it on her Southern Tea podcast, telling listeners:
The Chrisleys have certainly been through a lot over the past couple of years but received some good news when Todd and Julie’s sentences were reduced in September 2023 (Todd’s from 12 to 10; Julie’s from 7 to 5). Savannah Chrisley hopes that was the first step to getting them out of prison altogether, as she said she’d love to have them back “later in the summer.”
Regardless of what happens legally, it sounds like there’s still a lot of healing that needs to happen within the family.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.