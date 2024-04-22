Savannah Chrisley Reveals How Parents Todd And Julie Chrisley Are Feeling In Aftermath Of Their Bank Fraud Appeal

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been dealing with legal issues regarding their finances since 2019, and that all culminated in the couple being found guilty of bank fraud and more in 2022. Both ultimately reported to separate prison facilities in early 2023 and remain in those locations, as of this writing. All the while, the couple has been aiming to get their sentences overturned, and oral arguments from their legal team were heard by the court last week. Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, was present for the hearing and, later on, she explained how her parents are feeling.

Friday, April 19 is when a panel of three judges heard the Chrisleys’ legal team present their arguments. Their family lawyer, Alex Little, argued that errors were made on the prosecutors’ ends during the 2022 trial, which were allegedly detrimental to the couple’s case. As part of his argument, Little stated that an IRS officer incorrectly testified that the two owed additional taxes when none were due. However, prosecutor Annalise Peters later asserted that the officer and other prosecutors were not aware that the couple had made some payments.

While both sides presented their cases, Savannah Chrisley and her brother, Chase, remained in the courtroom gallery, according to the Associated Press . They were also apparently joined by a number of supporters. Sometime after the hearing, Savannah spoke with Atlanta’s WSB-TV about the proceedings. Her parents, of course, could not attend and she shared sentiments on their behalf:

I hope and pray that my parents come home this year. They tuned in today they watched the whole hearing and they’re feeling hopeful. They’re prayerful that the judges just see truly what’s going on in the record.

Amid Thanksgiving 2023, Savannah Chrisley provided the update that the oral arguments would be heard. She’s since expressed optimism regarding her folks’ chances of having their sentences overturned. Over a month ago, Chrisley shared her hope that her two parents will be back home by this coming summer, should everything work out in their favor.

Todd Chrisley’s 12-year sentence has since been reduced, and he’s now set to spend 10 years behind bars at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. Meanwhile, Julie is at Lexington Medical Center in Kentucky, where she’s serving a five-year sentence that was reduced from seven. Throughout their incarceration, numerous rumors have swirled around their supposed experiences and feelings about them. Most recently though, it’s been alleged that the Chrisleys have received support from fellow inmates , who’ve apparently been writing letters on their behalf.

All the while, Savannah Chrisley has spoken about her feelings on her parents’ legal issues as well as how they’ve been holding up in prison. She claimed that Julie and Todd had inadequate living spaces and didn’t have access to air conditioning. Savannah also claimed that Julie had snakes in proximity to her cell. Since these allegations were made, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has responded and denied the claims.

Time will tell whether Todd and Julie Chrisley’s efforts to appeal their case will ultimately prove to be successful. At present though, Savannah’s comments seem to indicate that they’re staying upbeat in regard to what lies ahead.