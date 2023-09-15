Savannah Chrisley Doesn’t Speak With Her Sister Lindsie Anymore, But There’s A Reason

As the Chrisley family deals with Todd and Julie’s prison sentence (which was recently decreased) , people are curious about the siblings’ relationships with each other. Now, Savannah Chrisley has opened up about those relationships and specifically explained why she doesn’t speak with her sister Lindsie Chrisley .

After being part of the Special Forces cast on the 2023 TV schedule and becoming friends with Nick Viall, Savannah went on his podcast The Viall Files , and the reality star opened up about her relationship with her sister. After answering with just “no” when the former Bachelor asked a question about where things stand between Savannah and Lindsie, the Chrisley sister gave a few reasons as to why they “just don’t speak.”

Lindsie is one of two kids Todd shares with his first wife Teresa Terry, and her younger sister’s mom is Julie Chrisley. Savannah’s reasoning had to do with how her sister and brother Kyle acted around her mom when they were younger. She said:

She and my oldest brother from my dad’s first marriage, my mom always treated them as if they were hers. They didn’t necessarily treat her the same.

Savannah also alleged that her sister was “very heavily involved” in her parents' court case, and she was working with the government. Viall asked if she thought her sister stabbed the family in the back, and she agreed. She also believes Lindsie went against her family. She said:

In the court transcripts, it was said that she had worked with the government for two years, but during trial, certain things she said was like, ‘Hey, what the government’s saying is not accurate.’ I just think she got herself in a mess that she tried to find her way out of that was a difficult way to find her way out of.

In 2019, Lindsie allegedly told the FBI that she was “truly afraid” of her dad, per the Daily Mail . However, as Savannah said, in court, her sister’s testimony favored Todd Chrisley. Lindsie has also talked about how her dad and Julie Chrisley are doing in prison , and she’s been open about how her son misses his grandparents .

When it comes to reconciliation, Savannah said she didn’t know if it was possible for her and Lindsie.

While the siblings aren’t on speaking terms at the moment, Savannah did say she would be there for her sister if needed. She said:

I would show up and I would do what I needed to do in order to help her and provide her with whatever help she needed and her son and whatever. But when it comes to personal life and information and experiences, I just don’t think I could ever get to a place of trusting her with that just because now, I’m left without two parents, and she did help to contribute to it.

Closing out her thoughts, Savannah called her dynamic with her sibling “tough” and “nasty.”

At the moment, it seems like these two sisters are not on great terms. However, if it came down to it, they would likely be there for each other. As we learn more about Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley’s relationship and their parents’ prison sentences, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.