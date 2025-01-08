Todd Chrisley Apparently Isn't ‘Open’ To Meeting Daughter Savannah’s Boyfriend, And The Couple Shared Thoughts

After Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and other federal offenses in 2022, they were both sentenced to years in prison. The two ultimately reported to their respective facilities in early 2023 and, at present, they’re serving their sentences. In the meantime, life goes on for their children and relatives, and daughter Savannah has since begun dating former football player Robert Shiver. Apparently, Todd hasn’t been “open” to meeting Shiver and, now, both he and Savannah are weighing in on that.

The 55-year-old Chrisley patriarch’s reported feelings were brought up during a recent episode of 27-year-old Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast. During the installment, she welcomed Robert Shiver, who’s apparently around 12 years his girlfriend’s senior. The two eventually discussed their families and opened up about their parents’ feelings on the relationship. It was during that part of the chat that Savannah revealed how dad’s lack of openness to meet her beau, and Shiver, for his part, shared a reasonable take:

I think that’s probably rightfully so, right? It’s his daughter, who’s this guy, who’s got all this baggage. And Todd has a tendency to be vocal on certain situations and issues. I don’t know if there’s many situations where nobody knows how he feels, because they always know how he feels.

Robert Shiver and Savannah Chrisley’s relationship was confirmed around the fall of 2023. Ahead of that, Shiver had been married to Lindsay Shiver, with whom he shares three children. The former Auburn player made headlines in July 2023 after it was reported that he’d become the subject of a murder-for-hire plot initiated by Lindsay and her purported boyfriend, Terrence Bethel. During the podcast, which was shared to YouTube, Chrisley addressed her boyfriend’s “baggage” while addressing her dad’s feelings:

I don't think anyone ever looks at life, and they're like, 'Oh, I want my kid to marry someone that's 12 years older, that's been divorced, that has kids.' Like that's not what you would want for your daughter.

(Image credit: Unlocked Podcast)

While Todd Chrisley may be hesitant to accept a visit from his daughter’s boyfriend, Julie Chrisley has apparently been the exact opposite. Robert Shiver has indeed met the matriarch, who he calls an “incredible human being.” He apparently met Mrs. Chrisley once while visiting her at Lexington Medical Center alongside Savannah, her brother, Grayson, and niece, Chloe. Shiver shared some warm sentiments about his approach to the meeting:

So, for me, knowing you and your crew, I'm going into this open. Like, this is somebody that you love, somebody that everybody in the car loves. And so, I went in with an open mind, it didn't disappoint, and I had a great time with her. I think she laughed a ton.

Julie Chrisley was ordered to serve seven years in prison, and that was upheld even after her conviction was overturned in 2024. Chrisley has already moved to appeal the decision. Meanwhile, husband Todd is serving 12 years at the Florida-based Federal Prison Camp, which is set to be shut down. Savannah has since been advocating on her parents’ behalf and providing updates on how they’re doing behind bars. She’s also shared occasional updates on the family’s new reality TV show.

That aside though, it would seem that Savannah Chrisley is moving forward with her life as her parents remain in prison. Her recent podcast episode would also suggest that she and Robert Shiver are happy. As for whether or not Shiver will get to meet her father this year, Chrisley said, “fingers crossed.”