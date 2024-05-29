As Julie And Todd Chrisley Spend Their Anniversary In Separate Prisons, Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About ‘Guilt’ Over How Often She Visits: ‘I Need To Be There’

As Julie and Todd Chrisley seek to appeal their convictions over bank fraud and more charges, the former reality TV stars remain in separate prisons. These living situations, which they’ve had since reporting to serve their time in January 2023, have resulted in major changes for them. The obvious element is that both are not only separated from their family but each other as well. So, during their latest wedding anniversary, the two were reportedly away from each other and unable to make contact. And, as that news comes to light, their daughter, Savannah Chrisley is getting candid about feeling “guilt” over how often she visits them at this point.

What Happened With The Chrisleys’ Latest Wedding Anniversary?

May 25 marked 28 years since the ex-Chrisley Knows Best stars tied the knot. Shortly before the day, sources for RadarOnline.com alleged that the two would not be able to “communicate” at any point to mark the occasion. This tracks with what’s been previously said about their prison arrangements. As noted by the outlet, it’s been said that Todd and Julie haven’t actually spoken to each other since they turned themselves in last year.

Todd Chrisley is currently housed at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, where he’s serving a 10-year sentence. Meanwhile, Lexington Medical Center in Kentucky is where Julie Chrisley is serving her five-year sentence. There have been varying reports regarding how the two have been doing behind bars, with one source even claiming that Julie was not doing well. Savannah has since shared letters from her mother, in which she discusses the challenges of being apart from her spouse for so long.

If there’s any silver lining to their latest anniversary, it was reported that Savannah Chrisley would be “visiting” at least one of her parents over Memorial Day weekend. Whether or not she was actually able to do that is unclear as of this writing. Keeping on that subject though, it would seem that Chrisley has some strong feelings about the recent frequency of her prison visits.

Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About How Frequently She Sees Her Parents These Days

Since her parents began their prison sentences, Savannah Chrisley has spoken candidly about how they’re doing and how she’s been handling their situation. She's also shared insight into some of her visits to see her folks in their respective facilities. Despite getting to see them on occasion, this period of time has been tough on Chrisley, who also has custody of younger brother Grayson and niece Chloe. During a recent episode of her Unlocked Podcast (shared YouTube ), Savannah opened up about having to grapple with her parents not being around:

It's so tough because – I've said it before. It's mom and dad not being here. It's like learning to grieve the loss of people who are still alive, and grief is real. It is. Sometimes I like to turn a blind eye to it. I like to not feel it. I like to just pack it all away – shocker. But it sucks, and I am trying to figure out the best way to navigate that, to deal with it and to also not feel guilty about moving on with my life.

During previous conversations, Savannah Chrisley has been open about dealing with negativity and being told to “distance” herself from her parents . She has, nevertheless, seemingly opted not to do that and has continued to visit them. However, the media personality’s latest comments suggest that those trips to see Todd and Julie have become less frequent. And that’s apparently stirred up a number of mixed emotions inside of her:

It's so hard because, like, the first year mom and dad were gone, literally every weekend, I was gone. Every weekend, I went and visited one of them. And now, I mean, I say we go twice a month now, and there's definitely some guilt associated with it. Because you're like, 'Nah, I shouldn't be moving on with my life. I need to be there. I need to be seeing them.' But, at the same time, it’s like, ‘Alright, I’m almost 27. I want to get married. I want to have kids.’ But the guilt that comes along with that sucks, so I’m trying to figure out, ‘OK, how do I move on without my parents feeling like I’m moving on without them.’ How do I, you know, please everyone, which I think is kind of hard to do. It's probably impossible. I don't know. It's really tough.

The oral arguments for Todd and Julie Chrisley’s appeal were heard in April and, at present, they and Savannah are waiting for a decision from the judges. Savannah was initially hoping her parents would be home by early this summer but, in this latest podcast episode, she mentioned August as being more realistic at this point. Yet, as she also stated, it’s possible that it could take up to a year for a verdict to come down. Only time will tell how the Chrisleys’ legal battle pans out but. And, in the meantime, it seems likely that Savannah will continue to visit while processing the guilt she feels about those trips becoming less frequent.