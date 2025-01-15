After Julie Chrisley’s Resentencing Hearing, Savannah Chrisley Reveals How Her Boyfriend Became Involved In The Legal Situation

Julie Chrisley saw a significant legal development in the summer of 2024 when her seven-year prison sentence for bank fraud and other offenses was overturned. A resentencing hearing was eventually held and, ahead of that, prosecutors requested that the ex-reality TV star receive her original 84-month sentence. That proved to be the case, and Chrisley has since appealed the decision. As that continues on, her daughter, Savannah, reveals how her boyfriend became involved with the resentencing hearing.

Right now, 27-year-old Savannah Chrisley is in a relationship with former football player Robert Shiver. The ex-athlete, who’s around 12 years older than Chrisley, has seemingly become an integral part of her life as well as her family members. Now, during a recent episode of Chrisley’s Unlocked Podcast (on YouTube), she explained that Shiver was present for her parents’ appeal hearing and her mother’s resentencing hearing. And, as Chrisley tells it, that’s not the only way that Shiver contributed to her family’s legal efforts:

You wrote a letter. … I haven't read this, I think, since you read it to me that night. And I think my whole purpose of reading this is to just to show the person that you are and how you show up.

More on Julie Chrisley (Image credit: USA) As Julie Chrisley Seeks To Appeal Her Prison Resentencing, She Doesn’t Hold Back When Addressing A Judge

Just as members of the Chrisley family and close friends did as well, Robert Shiver wrote a letter to the judge in support of Julie. Savannah went on to read it on the podcast and, within Shiver’s remarks were warm sentiments about the aforementioned Grayson and Chloe. While making the case for Julie’s release, Shiver also noted how the mother of three had missed “baseball games,” “prom dates” and other events in her youngest child’s life. The former Auburn player stressed how much Savannah has “sacrificed” during her mom’s incarceration.

Robert Shiver and Savannah Chrisley’s relationship became public knowledge around late 2023. Around that time, Shiver was making headlines for being the subject of an alleged murder-for-hire plot conducted by his ex-wife, Lindsay, and her supposed partner, Terrence Bethel. The Shivers also share three children. After Savannah read the letter and asked why Shiver became emotional, he said the following:

I know how much y’all care, you know, and I want to see that for you guys. You know, it’s not as much like – when you sit down to write a letter, I try to think things before I send them, at times, which — that does not go on the other side. … I try to put some thought into it and, when you do step back and you do your own research, that’s a big thing. There’s so much misinformation or disinformation out there that if you’re gonna comment on something, you better do your research, and that’s where I started. What are the facts surrounding this [in regard] to Julie, and there was a huge amount of things that happened that she wasn’t involved in.

Julie Chrisley’s sentence was overturned, because a panel of judges determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove she was aware of the financial offenses at the center of the case. The charges against her husband, Todd, and their lawyer, Peter Tarantino, were unchanged. After the resentencing hearing, lawyer Jay Surgent revealed plans for the appeal. As of right now, Julie remains at Lexington Medical Center, while Todd serves a since-reduced 12-year sentence at the soon-to-be-closed Federal Prison Camp in Florida.

Throughout this time, Savannah Chrisley has been advocating for her parents’ releases and hasn’t held back on her issues with her folks’ dealings with the justice system. Her latest podcast episodes seem to indicate that during this time, she’s drawing strength from her relationship with Robert Shiver, who Todd Chrisley isn’t “open” to meeting right now as his wife has. Regardless of that, Shiver seems to be standing firmly by his partner and her family.