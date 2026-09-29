Mario Lopez And Lark Voorhies Pen Tributes To Dennis Haskins After The Saved By The Bell Icon Died At 75

It’s hard to say how big of an impact the Saved by the Bell cast had on kids who grew up in the ‘90s, but I know the great school-set comedy was practically required viewing in my house. So it’s with a heavy heart that today we bid farewell to Dennis Haskins, better known to many as Mr. Belding, who died at the age of 75. Bayside High alums Mario Lopez and Lisa Voorhies have spoken out with tributes to the man who played their school principal.

Dennis Haskins’ passing was confirmed late September 28 by his agent Jay Schachter, Deadline reports. A cause of death was not given. After hearing the news, Mario Lopez — who reunited with Haskins in 2018 for a Saved by the Bell-themed NFL parody — posted a tribute to Instagram, saying he’s “grateful” for the memories. Lopez wrote:

Heartbroken to hear about my old friend Dennis Haskins. He played the principal, but Dennis was the biggest kid on the SBTB set. If you knew him, you loved him—and if there was karaoke, you knew Dennis was getting on that mic! I’m grateful for the laughs, the memories, and the friendship we shared all these years. Rest easy, my friend. You’ll always be part of our Bayside family. ❤️

Mario Lopez played Bayside High jock AC Slater on Saved by the Bell, while Lark Voorhies portrayed the teen sitcom’s spoiled fashionista Lisa Turtle. The actress also took to social media to mourn the loss of her “loyal friend.” She wrote:

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Knowing Dennis Haskins for almost 40 years has been one of the truest blessings of my life, which makes losing him hurt so deeply. We shared so much history together from our earliest days, and through it all, he remained a fabulous person, a loyal friend, and someone with such a kind, gentle heart. I am truly heartbroken by his passing and will miss his warmth and laughter more than words can say. Rest in peace Dennis, you will always hold a special place in my heart.

It’s not an easy task to make a high school principal such a beloved character on a kids TV show, so credit to Dennis Haskins. Whether Richard Belding was falling for one of Zack Morris’ horrible schemes (“Hey, hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?!”) or inspiring the gang to do the right thing, he was definitely making an impression on a lot of ‘90s kids.

The fans were important to the actor, according to his agent. In the statement announcing Dennis Haskins’ death, Jay Schachter wrote:

It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken.

This is tough news for those of us who grew up watching Dennis Haskins on TV, but even more so for those who knew him. Our condolences go out to the Saved by the Bell alumni and all of Haskins’ friends and family at this time.