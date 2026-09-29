Mario Lopez And Lark Voorhies Pen Tributes To Dennis Haskins After The Saved By The Bell Icon Died At 75
The Mr. Belding actor will be missed.
It’s hard to say how big of an impact the Saved by the Bell cast had on kids who grew up in the ‘90s, but I know the great school-set comedy was practically required viewing in my house. So it’s with a heavy heart that today we bid farewell to Dennis Haskins, better known to many as Mr. Belding, who died at the age of 75. Bayside High alums Mario Lopez and Lisa Voorhies have spoken out with tributes to the man who played their school principal.
Dennis Haskins’ passing was confirmed late September 28 by his agent Jay Schachter, Deadline reports. A cause of death was not given. After hearing the news, Mario Lopez — who reunited with Haskins in 2018 for a Saved by the Bell-themed NFL parody — posted a tribute to Instagram, saying he’s “grateful” for the memories. Lopez wrote:
Mario Lopez played Bayside High jock AC Slater on Saved by the Bell, while Lark Voorhies portrayed the teen sitcom’s spoiled fashionista Lisa Turtle. The actress also took to social media to mourn the loss of her “loyal friend.” She wrote:
It’s not an easy task to make a high school principal such a beloved character on a kids TV show, so credit to Dennis Haskins. Whether Richard Belding was falling for one of Zack Morris’ horrible schemes (“Hey, hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?!”) or inspiring the gang to do the right thing, he was definitely making an impression on a lot of ‘90s kids.
The fans were important to the actor, according to his agent. In the statement announcing Dennis Haskins’ death, Jay Schachter wrote:
This is tough news for those of us who grew up watching Dennis Haskins on TV, but even more so for those who knew him. Our condolences go out to the Saved by the Bell alumni and all of Haskins’ friends and family at this time.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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