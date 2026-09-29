Logan Wasn't The Only Eliminated Faithful That Was On To One Of The Traitors
We heard exclusively from the latest players taken out of the game.
Logan Smith was hot on the trail of Katie Fites being a Traitor in the first few episodes of New Blood, but he wasn't the only person highly suspicious of her. CinemaBlend had a chance to speak to both the "murdered" and banished contestants of The Traitors: New Blood, and they told us a lot about how Katie's actions had people on edge.
As the new "newbies only" NBC spinoff airs on the 2026 TV schedule, I had the chance to speak to both Logan and Arisa Thomas about their time in the castle. While it may not be as clear in the edit at this point, Arisa revealed exclusively to us that Katie was moving in a way that had more than just Logan worrying about her.
Why Arisa Also Suspected Katie Was A Traitor
After she stepped into the "Circle of Truth" and confessed she was a Faithful, I had the chance to speak to Arisa and ask if she was at all suspicious that any of her fellow contestants were Traitors. Surpsisingly, she revelaed that she was definitely on to Katie, and it all started with some messy gameplay on behalf of the person she thought was her ally:
It's interesting to hear that more people than just Logan were keeping an eye on Katie, and I have to wonder what that means for her future in The Traitors: New Blood. Is she going to be the first Traitor the Faithful catch? I think it's a distinct possibility.
Ultimately, Arisa wasn't able to act on her suspicions, as she was stuck playing defense after many believed she was a Traitor. The suspicion came from her doing a "lie-detector test" on Viktor Vollbrechthausen, which some believed was likely a Traitor initiation challenge in plain sight.
The cast of The Traitors: New Blood was so prepared for murders or challenges in plain sight that they were locked in on anything that was remotely suspicious. In fairness, I'm still questioning what compelled Arisa to do that, as she insisted to CinemaBlend that she was a super fan of the game. She also maintained she didn't feel like her action was suspicious, but others clearly disagreed.
Why Logan Didn't Speak Up About Katie Sooner
The Traitors: New Blood already showed viewers that Logan was highly suspicious of Katie, and had planned to take her out. Unfortunately, his suspicions were outed a bit too early, which led to Katie, Joe Vanella, and Tomika Adams targeting him for murder. I had to know if Logan was upset he didn't speak out a little sooner, and was surprised to hear he had zero regrets:
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Logan added to CinemaBlend that he intended to keep his suspicions secret at the roundtable, but was forced to speak up when Jay Vinnedge invoked his name. Feeling like he couldn't back down in the moment, Logan spoke up, which effectively marked him for death.
As psyched as I am about the upcoming cast for the celebrity season, I have to say I'm enjoying The Traitors: New Blood quite a bit. I think that this cast of newcomers has something to prove, and as a result, they're gaming a lot harder than we've seen from the celebs. It's part of the reason why I wish there was another show to see some of these people on, so fingers crossed NBC feels the same way.
Catch episodes of The Traitors: New Blood on Thursdays, and the next day on streaming if you have a Peacock subscription. This season is off to a rocking start, so I can hardly wait for the next episode to see how Katie and the others do.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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