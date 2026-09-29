Jennifer Lopez Ushered In Fall With A Fur Coat And A Sheer, Lux Black Dress

Jennifer Lopez has been an accomplished multihyphenate entertainer for decades now. Aside from JLo's best rom-coms and her career as a global pop star, she's also a bonafide fashion icon. Case in point: she ushered in the start of fall with a fur coat and a sheer black dress. I can't help but connect it to her role in Kiss of the Spider Woman (which is streaming now with a Hulu subscription).

Lopez is no secret to turning heads with her fashion choices. From her iconic Versace Grammys dress to more recent fits, the 57 year-old actress/singer/producer is always turning heads. She recently took to her Instagram to share a look at her wearing a stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress, as well as a fur coat. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

I mean, how stunning is that? The sheer dress trend has been going on for years, and Jennifer Lopez is totally rocking this black lux gown from Dolce. Pairing that with the black fur coat makes the "Let's Get Loud" singer look expensive and fabulous. I personally can't get enough of this look.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Lopez shared this to her whopping 240 million followers on Instagram. The above image came from a full photo dump of images, and fans are sounding off in the comments section. You can see some of the responses below:

Face card no credit!

She walked in and owned the whole place 🔥😍

OMG so happy you liked the photo I took of you (photo number 6)🥹📸❤️

The queen ❤️

Beautiful as ever 🖤

There were also plenty of responses about Jennifer Lopez's bodyguard, who is featured in a few of the images from the photo dump. For a while now there have been rumors about JLo's bodyguard swirling around, and the comments section is also filled with references to Whitney Houston's iconic 1992 movie.

The Enough actress looks incredible in this sheer ensemble, but it shouldn't be surprising that so much of the responses are about her personal life. The public has been invested in her romantic history for decades, dating back to her her relationship with Ben Affleck. The two A-listers broke the internet when they reunited and eventually got married in Las Vegas. Unfortunately shippers were disappointed when they ended up breaking up again, with their divorce officially settling in January of 2025.

Ever since her split from Affleck, fans have been wondering about if/when Lopez might have a new love interest. She's got a reputation for being a hopeless romantic, with her relationships with fellow celebs typically going viral. Smart money says that's going to happen in the future... whether or not those bodyguard rumors are legit

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Professionally, Jennifer Lopez has been keeping busy, recently celebrating the release of Office Romance as part of the 2026 movie release list. She's also attached to a number of upcoming movie projects, both as a producer and an actress.