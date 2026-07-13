Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt And More Pen Tributes To Sam Neill After His Death

Many woke up this morning to the very sad news that Sam Neill died at the age of 78. The New Zealand-born actor’s passing was announced by his family on social media and, quite frankly, it’s hard to believe the beloved thespian is no longer with us. Fans and film pundits alike have since been paying tribute to the late Jurassic Universe star. And, unsurprisingly, a number of Neill’s former collaborators are doing the same, as Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and a host of others have shared incredibly kind words about him.

Laura Dern played the Dr. Ellie Sattler to Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic movies, and the two had incredible on-screen chemistry. Aside from their work, though, Neill and Dern forged a personal friendship, and it was also delightful to see them reunite. Dern reacted to Neill’s death via a statement shared with Variety, and the Oscar winner’s sweet thoughts are so sweet:

Sam was my beloved lifetime friend… He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness and love always with the driest of wit. He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant.

Both Dern and Neill had the opportunity to reprise their roles as Sattler and Grant for 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion years after they last appeared in the franchise in 2001’s Jurassic Park III. In the more recent movie, directed by Colin Trevorrow, the pair were also joined by co-star Jeff Goldblum, who famously played Dr. Ian Malcolm. Goldblum reacted to Neill’s death on Instagram, sharing a still from JP and penning a brief, but loving, message in honor of his buddy:

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The next great adventure begins. Love, always and forever. 🦕💕

Neill’s exact cause of death has not been released, though it’s been reported that he was cancer-free after having been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer in 2022. The following year, Goldblum spoke highly of Neill and said that he was doing well and that they had been in “constant” contact. Also joining this recent course of tributes for Neill was Chris Pratt, who worked with Neill on J-World Dominion. The Owen Grady actor said this about his former co-star on his Instagram story:

So devastated to hear the news on Sam's passing. It was a privilege getting to work with him. All the laughs and memories, I'll cherish forever. He is a true legend. Keeping his family in my prayers.

Additionally, another person to memorialize Sam Neill was Steven Spielberg, who directed him in the all-time classic Jurassic Park. Spielberg released a statement that was shared with Variety and said he was “saddened” by Neill’s death. Spielberg shared the following: