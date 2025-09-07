Scarlett Johansson Seemingly Puts An End To Swirling SNL Reports About Colin Jost's Weekend Update Situation

The latest round of reports about Colin Jost potentially exiting Saturday Night Live started circling in April, and specific rumors about “Weekend Update” change-ups have been swirling in the months ahead of the sketch show’s return to the 2025 TV schedule. It’s perhaps no big surprise, given the near-constant Season 51 casting updates of late, but I think everyone would agree that SNL would feel quite different with either one or two new hosts delivering the headline-centric segment.

Thankfully, Jost’s highly significant other Scarlett Johansson — Hollywood’s highest-grossing star — has a bit more insight than the average Saturday Night Live fan, and she shared her expert take on the matter when promoting her directorial debut Eleanor the Great while at the Toronto International Film Festival. Speaking with EW, the actress seemed to confirm Jost will indeed return to the “Weekend Update” desk for another season. As she put it:

He's going back to work.

Obviously, this off-the-cuff comment about Colin Jost's sketch comedy future isn't a full-on confirmation without either the comedian himself acknowledging it, or Saturday Night Live sharing a finalized list of Season 51 cast members. But it's perhaps the closest thing anyone could hope for outside of those two instances.

As well, Johansson addressing Jost's involvement doesn't necessarily speak to whether or not he'll once again be joined at the "Weekend Update" desk by Michael Che. I can't imagine either talent would continue on without the other's involvement, so this update has me optimistic that Che will be agreeable to return.

Just because she's able to talk about Colin Jost's SNL return doesn't mean she can say whether or not she'll also be involved. A member of the sketch comedy's lauded 5-Timers Club, Johansson made her seventh guest-hosting appearance for the Season 50 finale, which included a most excellent and apology-worthy "Joke Swap" segment. As such, it's not likely she'll be tasked with hosting one of the first Season 51 eps, but it would be a fun distinction that she could share with stand-up comedian Dane Cook.

When asked if she could return, Johansson responded by saying:

I think that's basically the MO over at 30 Rock is that everything is like moments before. It's usually like Friday night before the Saturday show.

We may also be waiting until the Friday night before the premiere to learn everyone we'll be watching in new episodes. To date, the list of exiting cast members includes Devon Walker, Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim, not counting the dissolution of sketch troupe Please Don't Destroy. The latter's Ben Marshall was one of five new cast members announced, but it's unclear if more big news is on the way.

So stay tuned to Scarlett Johansson's comments to see what else we might be able to glean about the upcoming Saturday Night Live season, which will debut on NBC on Saturday, October 4, at 11:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, her new movie Eleanor the Great (starring June Squibb) will hit theaters on September 26.