Sinners’ Ryan Coogler Responds To MGK Passing Up Audition Because He Didn't Want To Say A Racial Slur

There are plenty of reasons why Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is a bonafide, big-screen treat, including its stellar music and vampire-centric thrills. Of course, Coogler also assembled a cast of actors – led by Michael B. Jordan – that’s also impeccable. It was revealed this past summer, interestingly enough, that another notable name nearly tried out for the film – Colson “MGK” Baker. Ultimately, Baker revealed he opted not to audition as he didn’t want to say a racial slur and, now, Coogler is responding to those comments.

MGK previously revealed that he went out for one of the vampire roles, with the assumption being that he was going to audition for the role of “second vampire” Bert (who was ultimately played by Peter Dreimanis in the film). The audition for the movie (which is set in the segregated south of the 1930s) would’ve required the Good Mourning star to say the n-word. Variety asked Ryan Coogler about the rapper’s sentiments during a recent Sinners screening at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, and he shared a measured take:

That’s understandable. I get it. I know he has a Black daughter and acting is acting, but you have to be comfortable with whatever it is.

Colson Baker’s oldest daughter – 16-year-old Casie Colson Baker – with former partner Emma Cannon. It goes without saying, of course, that the singer and producer has a right not to participate in a project as he sees fit, and Coogler seems to be completely understanding of his position. Nevertheless, it’s still interesting to think about a version of Sinners including Baker in one of the key supporting roles.

In Ryan Coogler’s critically acclaimed vampire epic, Bert is the first character viewers see get converted into a bloodsucker by Remmick (Jack O’Connell). After Remmick converts Bert’s wife, Joan, as well, the trio head over to the juke joint headed up by Smoke and Stack (Jordan). The group’s arrival ultimately sets in motion some truly gruesome events, which are downright entertaining to watch as a viewer.

Had he taken part in the film, MGK would’ve gotten to do more than just simply don a pair of faux fangs. He also would’ve been able to take part in one of the film’s most iconic moments – the vampiric performance of “Rocky Road to Dublin.” The entire scene is so perfectly staged and choreographed, with Jack O’Connell hitting a perfect Irish jig as part of it. MGK doesn’t seem to have any regrets about opting out of his audition. However, it’s hard to deny that If he had joined Sinners, MGK would’ve been a part of a motion picture that’s become a true pop culture juggernaut.

Coogler’s latest feature film continues to dominate conversations months after its debut amid the 2025 movie schedule. Awards season is now heating up, and many analysts are making predictions about what honors the superb period piece might earn. Some have also questioned whether Michael B. Jordan could score some Oscar love. It’s my personal hope that other cast members – like standouts Miles Caton and Delroy Lindo – might find their way into those conversations as well.

It’s interesting to think about a version of Sinners’ ensemble that includes MGK, but I think everything worked out for the best. On the one hand, Baker got to hold onto his principles and, on the other, fans were still treated to a stellar movie. Check it out now using an HBO Max subscription, and anyone who’s pining to see the film on the big screen should know that it’ll return to select IMAX theaters between October 30 and November 5.