A Decade Old Food Network Series Just Got The Axe As Cable Originals Continue To Dwindle

Network TV is in a very fragile state right now, as viewership has decreased in recent years, with media companies looking to craft streaming offerings to appeal to wider audiences. The 2025 TV schedule and the developments that have occurred throughout it exemplify the shifting entertainment paradigm. A number of shows have been canceled this year and, while 2025 is nearly over, those axings aren’t done yet. In fact, Food Network just pulled the plug on a beloved series that’s been on the air for over a decade now.

Which Food-Centric Show Is Coming To An End?

It’s a sad day for culinary connoisseurs, as Food Network confirmed it officially canceled The Kitchen. The weekend-based talk show’s demise represents the end of an era for the channel, which is trying to keep up with changing viewership habits in recent years like many other brands. News of the show’s cancellation was posted to Food Network’s official Instagram account, and the post includes a couple of sweet photos of the show’s hosts. There’s also a sweet caption, which can be read below:

After 40 unforgettable seasons with over 500 episodes, [The Kitchen] will officially come to an end on Saturday, December 13th. We’re immensely grateful to our hosts, crew, guests, and most of all, our loyal viewers for 10+ incredible years. Thank you for tuning in, cooking along, and being part of our community. Please join us for one final holiday season together in [The Kitchen] ❤️

Having debuted on Food Network in 2014, The Kitchen is currently hosted by Jeff Mauro, Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel and Geoffrey Zakarian. Alex Guarnaschelli serves as a recurring guest host, while Marcella Valladolid was one of the initial three hosts and left the series in 2017. As part of the program the seasoned foodies present a variety of recipes to viewers and, from time to time, celebrities guests even pop in.

The final episode of the long-running talk show will air on Saturday, December 13, and I wouldn’t be surprised if a few tears are shed. Right now, though, there are some network alums who are paying tribute to the series.

Jeff Mauro, Bobby Flay And More Speak Out After The Kitchen’s Cancellation

As of this writing, Jeff Mauro is the only Kitchen star to pen a lengthy tribute to the excellent cooking show. The chef and TV personality took to Instagram to share an emotional message with which he reflected on his tenure on the show and thanked his co-stars and the crew for the memories. Mauro ultimately closed out his post with some particularly sentimental and thoughtful comments:

I didn’t expect to feel this sad, but my optimism for what lies ahead outweighs the sadness. More than anything, I’m deeply grateful and humbled for this immense opportunity that I will never forget. Now — I’ve written enough chapters, on to the next book in this thrilling yet comedic & warm multi-volume series.

One notable celebrity chef to comment on Food Network’s announcement post was Bobby Flay (who seemed to be leaving FN himself years ago). Flay’s was incredibly sweet, as he bid a fond farewell to Kitchen crew:

Thank you to The Kitchen and its fabulous chefs and hosts for holding it down in daytime on [Food Network] for the last decade. Well done everyone.. an iconic run.

Famed chef Marc Murphy – who has appeared on a smorgasbord of cooking shows over the years – also weighed in. Murphy tagged the hosts of the canceled show and said this:

Guys, congrats on an incredible show — one of my favorites to watch and to be part of. You’re all legends.

The stars are legends indeed and deserve credit for holding it down on the show for so long. While fans can look forward to seeing some shows return to Food Network (including Cutthroat Kitchen), it’s surreal to think a mainstay like The Kitchen is coming to an end. As mentioned, this is just a small part of a greater change taking place within the media industry, as network TV numbers dwindle and corporations initiate mergers and acquisitions behind the scenes to adapt.

When it comes to The Kitchen, though, we at least still have some time before the hosts sign off for the final time. Be sure to check out the series finale when it airs on Saturday, December 13 at 11 a.m. ET/PT on Food Network. Episodes are also available to stream with an HBO Max subscription.