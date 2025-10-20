Big Brother's Vince Panaro Reveals Where He And His Girlfriend Stand After That 'Cheatmance' With Morgan Pope
The runner-up cleared the air.
Big Brother Season 27 is over, but questions still remain after Ashley Hollis' win over Vince Panaro. Namely, Vince has been mostly silent since his finale interviews, and not even his house bestie Morgan Pope had heard from him. After weeks of silence, Vince is finally speaking out, and putting to rest all the speculation on where things stand with him and his girlfriend Kelsey.
For those who didn't watching watch Big Brother online or on CBS, Season 27 of Big Brother heavily revolved around the "cheatmance" of Vince and Morgan's incredibly close relationship, countering his 7-year relationship with Kelsey back home. While Vince assured Morgan his girlfriend wouldn't be jealous of the cuddling, spooning, and sleeping in the same bed, fans saw her reactions on social media in which she made it clear it was a problem.
Now, weeks after the finale aired, Vince posted a video, and updated the world on where he's at in his relationship amidst the break-up rumors that have been swirling. In his words:
So it seems the Week 1 Head of Household who missed out on the grand prize money isn't on the best terms with Kelsey, but I think it's better than many expected. According to Vince they're taking some time apart, and then reconnecting to see whether or not to continue their seven-year relationship.
I'm sure there's some shock amongst the Big Brother fandom upon hearing that news, considering even the Season 27 Houseguests were uncomfortable with how close Morgan and Vince had become. Meanwhile, Kelsey was sent clips from those watching the live feeds via Paramount+ subscription, but still made it an obligation to see him after the series finale. He described that interaction by saying:
It sounds like a mature decision for both of them, and explains why Morgan hasn't heard from Vince since Big Brother ended. If he's truly hoping to mend his relationship with Kelsey, I think the smartest thing to do would be to not contact the third-place finisher and Final HOH Part 1 winner he played the game with.
I'm curious if Vince will continue to update Big Brother fans on what's going on with his life through his YouTube channel, and I hope he does. The wildest reveal of this video, to me anyway, is that he's already curious about how things would go if he played again, despite all the hate and criticism he received. That's the mark of a true Big Brother legend in the making, and I'm not gonna lie, I'd love to see him return.
We're now five years removed from the last iteration of Big Brother All-Stars, which I went on record as saying it never needs to happen again. After witnessing Vince, and many of the other Houseguests we've seen in these sesasons since then, however, I'm starting to feel like another iteration of All-Stars would be fantastic to watch. Am I delusional and just desperate to spiral over a new season of BB? Probably, but it's how I feel, especially after this latest update from Vince.
Catch old seasons of Big Brother right now on Paramount+. For those that don't subscribe, Pluto TV has a 24/7 channel that airs the reality show all the time for free! It's worth checking out if you're trying to imbibe on reality television drama on the cheap.
