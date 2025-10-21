After 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Showed The Extreme Lengths Chloe Went To Spy On Johny, I Don't Feel Good About This Relationship

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Déjà vu." Stream it with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Chloe Fabiano and Jonathan "Johny" Fernandes slid under the radar for me when 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way first hit the 2025 TV schedule, but the latest episode squarely put the couple in my sights. Chloe being scared to operate a stove made me roll my eyes, but the latest episode with her spying has me really worried about this relationship.

For those who miss their segments, Johny works on a pirate ship aimed at entertaining tourists to Aruba, and it's where Chloe met her fiancé. Unfortunately, lots of other women on vacation also meet Johny each and every day, and while that's cause for concern, I think her actions in the latest episode were well beyond what a person in a healthy relationship should be doing.

Chloe Hid In A Tree To Spy On Johny At Work

Johny asked Chloe if he could stop sharing his location on his phone with her, which I'll admit is never going to sound anything but suspicious to a significant other. Even so, she agreed and gave him the impression that she now trusted him more and had faith in their relationship.

Unfortunately, with 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's cameras rolling, Chloe confirmed that wasn't true, and drove with a friend to camp out in a tree and watch Johny's entire work shift from afar. This is somehow worse than when Ariela Weinberg watched Biniyam Shibre play the butt bongos on his ex-girlfriend, which is really saying something.

Should Someone Who Doesn't Trust Their Partner Move To Another Country And Marrying Them?

We see so many married 90 Day couples split after marriage, that I can't help but feel a need to speak out when couples seem headed down the wrong path ahead of marriage. Chloe is planning to live in Aruba full-time and walk away from a cush job that her mother pretty much guaranteed her, in order to live with someone she doesn't trust. It just doesn't feel like the greatest start to a relationship.

I brought up Ariela and Biniyam earlier because they had the same issues with distrust and infidelity. He had previously been unfaithful, and the minute Biniyam had some freedom from Ariela, accusations of his cheating popped up again.

I fear that, whether they're valid concerns or not, Chloe will never fully trust Johny, and their relationship will constantly revolve around suspicions that he is being unfaithful. It's not a great way to live, or have a healthy marriage, so I do hope that both parties are thinking this through and end up making the best decision by the time 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's latest season ends.

Watch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We will see how the rest of this season plays out for Johny and Chloe, and if they find a way to be more trusting of each other before tying the knot.