After 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Showed The Extreme Lengths Chloe Went To Spy On Johny, I Don't Feel Good About This Relationship
This was one of the wildest things I've seen on this show.
Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Déjà vu." Stream it with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!
Chloe Fabiano and Jonathan "Johny" Fernandes slid under the radar for me when 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way first hit the 2025 TV schedule, but the latest episode squarely put the couple in my sights. Chloe being scared to operate a stove made me roll my eyes, but the latest episode with her spying has me really worried about this relationship.
For those who miss their segments, Johny works on a pirate ship aimed at entertaining tourists to Aruba, and it's where Chloe met her fiancé. Unfortunately, lots of other women on vacation also meet Johny each and every day, and while that's cause for concern, I think her actions in the latest episode were well beyond what a person in a healthy relationship should be doing.
Chloe Hid In A Tree To Spy On Johny At Work
Johny asked Chloe if he could stop sharing his location on his phone with her, which I'll admit is never going to sound anything but suspicious to a significant other. Even so, she agreed and gave him the impression that she now trusted him more and had faith in their relationship.
Unfortunately, with 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's cameras rolling, Chloe confirmed that wasn't true, and drove with a friend to camp out in a tree and watch Johny's entire work shift from afar. This is somehow worse than when Ariela Weinberg watched Biniyam Shibre play the butt bongos on his ex-girlfriend, which is really saying something.
Should Someone Who Doesn't Trust Their Partner Move To Another Country And Marrying Them?
We see so many married 90 Day couples split after marriage, that I can't help but feel a need to speak out when couples seem headed down the wrong path ahead of marriage. Chloe is planning to live in Aruba full-time and walk away from a cush job that her mother pretty much guaranteed her, in order to live with someone she doesn't trust. It just doesn't feel like the greatest start to a relationship.
I brought up Ariela and Biniyam earlier because they had the same issues with distrust and infidelity. He had previously been unfaithful, and the minute Biniyam had some freedom from Ariela, accusations of his cheating popped up again.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I fear that, whether they're valid concerns or not, Chloe will never fully trust Johny, and their relationship will constantly revolve around suspicions that he is being unfaithful. It's not a great way to live, or have a healthy marriage, so I do hope that both parties are thinking this through and end up making the best decision by the time 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's latest season ends.
HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
HBO Max is the streaming home to the world of DC Comics (the DCU, DCEU, and classics), as well as 90 Day Fiancé. Plans start at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.
Watch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We will see how the rest of this season plays out for Johny and Chloe, and if they find a way to be more trusting of each other before tying the knot.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.