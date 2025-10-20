How Amy Robach’s Friends Allegedly Feel About Her And T.J. Holmes’ Engagement

Years after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship became public knowledge, the pair finally decided to take the next step. Holmes and Robach recently announced that they’re officially engaged, and the two subsequently expressed their excitement. It goes without saying that an engagement is typically a time of celebration for a couple and their loved ones. However, an insider is now alleging that Robach’s friends aren’t completely thrilled about the situation.

Holmes and Robach have occasionally spoken about the support systems they both have. In the aftermath of the engagement announcement, though, a source for Page Six claims that Robach can still depend on her “besties to a degree. However, they also allege that her beau and co-host isn’t all that popular:

I don’t know many people who like T.J. She still has her besties and anyone who truly cares wants her [to be] happy.

Despite that, the unnamed individual also alleges that within Amy Robach’s circle of trust, the chats about her engagement “aren’t of excitement” behind closed doors. This is only a claim, of course, and it should be taken with a massive grain of salt. As of this writing, neither Robach’s reps or the media pundit herself has spoken out to confirm or deny these latest rumors.

What’s true is that much of the public has watched and shared thoughts on the Robach/Holmes romance since it was revealed in late 2022. At that time, the-then GMA3: What You Need to Know were photographed engaging in PDA during a vacation while they were both still married. ABC News subsequently took the pair off the air and, by early 2023, they signed their respective exit agreements and departed the Disney-owned news corporation, which has reportedly had issues with staffing since Holmes and Robach were let go.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes now headline the podcast Amy & T.J., and they even confirmed their engagement on a recent episode of the show. Via the podcast, the two have been open about various facets of their relationship, including the early mental health struggles they experienced due to the drama that resulted from their romance being revealed. Both journalists have also been candid about their belief that their jobs were “unfairly” taken away from them.

In spite of that, the pair expressed sheer joy over their engagement, with Robach confirming that they’d “been engaged for just about a month” by the time they made the announcement. Holmes emphasized that he and his newly minted fiancé wanted to let the public know about their big news before someone else revealed it. Interestingly enough, they also confirmed that Robach had been wearing her ring in public amid “crowds of tens of thousands,” yet no one apparently noticed that piece of jewelry.

As of this writing, it’s unclear as to when Holmes and Robach actually intend to exchange vows. In the meantime, though, we’ll also have to wait and see if Robach and Holmes provide any kind of clarification as to how their friends and family feel about their engagement.