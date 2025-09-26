Scarlett Johansson Wants To Borrow The 'Weekend Update' Desk From Colin Jost, And She Has The Perfect Plan For It

As Scarlett Johansson keeps chugging along as one of the most high-profile actors in Hollywood, her husband, Colin Jost, will continue hosting Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment with Michael Che when Season 51 premieres on the 2025 TV schedule next month. However, Johansson wants in on that Weekend Update action, too, and she already has the perfect for borrowing the desk. Even better, it would involve her partnering up with someone just like Jost does.

Johansson has been making the press rounds for her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, which stars June Squibb and is now playing on the 2025 movies schedule While the two of them were being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, it was brought up how Johansson had once joked about hosting Weekend Update. She’s still game for that, but only if Squibb is by her side. Watch the exchange for yourself:

While I would certainly welcome seeing Scarlett Johansson and June Squibb together behind the Weekend Update desk, there are two obstacles they noted that could prevent this. For one thing, it’s a big ask for Squibb, who turns 96 in November, to stay up for an episode of Saturday Night Live, which runs from 11:30 pm-1:00 am ET. However, Johansson thinks this problem is easily solved by giving her an espresso shot at 10 p.m.

More importantly, though, is that June Squibb is getting ready to perform in the Broadway production of Marjorie Prime as the title character. Preview showings begin on at the Helen Hayes Theater beginning November 20, and opening night is December 8. So doing both a Saturday performance and then heading over to 30 Rock to participate in a Saturday Night Live episode would be a challenging endeavor. But if on the off chance something can be worked out, Squibb is game to re-team with Scarlett Johansson for Weekend Update.

Johansson’s interest in Weekend Update comes following her amusing association with the segment during SNL Season 50. Last December, as part of Colin Jost and Michael Che’s joke swap, Jost had to read some pretty off-color jokes about his wife, and because she was at 30 Rock that night, the public saw her shocked reactions. Then at the joke swap that during the Season 50 in May, Johansson came back on so that Jost could force Che to apologize to Johansson. She’s taken it all in good fun, but I can understand why she’d want to try out hosting Weekend Update with June Squibb for a night.

Check out Scarlett Johansson’s directing chops in Eleanor the Great, which also stars Erin Kellyman, Jessica Hecht, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rita Zohar. Earlier this year, Johansson starred in Jurassic World Rebirth, and that will eventually become available to stream with a Peacock subscription, which is also how you can watch the entirety of the Saturday Night Live catalog.